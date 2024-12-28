Tottenham centre-back chase leads to Germany as rapid star likened to Vertonghen tipped for January switch

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly turned their focus to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach in their efforts to sign another centre-back in the January transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou’s defence has been crippled by injuries at the heart of their backline for much of the season, with Radu Dragusin suffering an ankle injury at Nottingham Forest to join Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies on the sidelines.

Assuming Dragusin fails to recover, Tottenham could line up with Archie Gray and Yves Bissouma as their central defensive pairing against Wolves on Sunday, unless Postecooglou opts to throw youngster Alfie Dorrington into the mix.

But with problems aplenty in that position, Spurs are primed to bolster their defence in the new year and have been linked with the likes of Ben Godfrey, Milan Skriniar and David Hancko.

However, a report from GiveMeSport states that Tottenham are keen on signing Monchengladbach star Ko Itakura, who was known to be a target for the club during the 2023 summer window.

The pacy defender has been likened to former Spurs favourite Jan Vertonghen in terms of his style of play and could be available in a bargain deal given that his contract runs out at the end of the current campaign.

The north London club have reportedly refused to rule out the prospect of launching a formal proposal for Itakura, even though he has not been pinpointed as their first-choice recruit at this stage.

Crucially, Postecoglou is aware that there is a possibility of being able to negotiate a cut-price agreement if Itakura doesn’t commit his long-term future to Gladbach going forward.

Itakura has been at Borussia Monchengladbach since 2022 after signing in a permanent €5million (£4.3million) deal from Manchester City, who he failed to make an appearance for.

Itakura ticks a number of Postecoglou boxes

The 27-year-old Japan international certainly has the traits to play in Postecoglou’s high defensive line.

Indeed, the Bundesliga website shared quotes from Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus about Itakura back in 2023, stating: “Ko covers an unbelievable amount of ground and is a tactically disciplined player who can operate in different positions in defence, including as a No.6.

“He had a number of attractive options in terms of a transfer, so we’re all the more delighted that he’s decided to join us because he’s a cornerstone of our planning.”

The Bundesliga website also likened the player to Vertonghen, who formed one of the best centre-back partnerships Tottenham have had alongside Toby Alderweireld in the Premier League era.

“Rangy and quick over the ground, Itakura makes defending look easy,” they wrote.

“In theory right-footed but comfortable enough on the ball to have regularly played as the left-sided centre-half, he is similar in style to Benfica’s former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.”

That pace is certainly something that would be utilised well by Postecoglou, with Itakura potentially pushing Real Madrid target Cristian Romero for a place alongside the equally rapid Van de Ven at the heart of the Tottenham defence – if he makes the switch to north London.

