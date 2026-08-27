Tottenham now a ‘certainty’ to sell ‘moody git’ after Omar Marmoush joins

Two observers claim a ‘moody git’ Tottenham player is now certain to leave as a direct consequence of Omar Marmoush arriving, and TEAMtalk can reveal which club he might join.

Tottenham’s revamp in the final third is now two thirds complete. Savio was the first to arrive and enjoyed the perfect debut on Wednesday night when both scoring and assisting in Spurs’ 5-1 demolition of Charlton Athletic in the League Cup.

Savio will line up on the right side, with Omar Marmoush expected to compete with Dominic Solanke for starts in the striker position.

If Spurs get their way, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo will complete the overhaul and line up on the left side.

In any case, Tottenham officially confirmed the arrival of Marmoush on Thursday, with a loan containing an obligation to buy now sealed.

The obligation to buy is worth £60m in total and comprises £50m plus £10m in add-ons. Spurs stated Marmoush will wear the No 22 shirt in north London.

With Marmoush drawn to Spurs partly because of the promise of playing in his favoured striker role, Richarlison is now way down the pecking order.

And according to talkSPORT hosts, Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist, the Brazilian will now take flight as a direct consequence of Marmoush joining.

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Omar Marmoush in, Richarlison out

“I think Richarlison is a certainty to leave,” said Brazil when referencing the Marmoush deal.

“Yes, I would guess that would be the case,” replied McCoist.

Brazil then added: “He looks a moody git doesn’t he? He’s really moody, like the whole world’s against him.

“Sometimes he looks as if he’s like, ‘I don’t care,’ and then other times he can be brilliant, but he’s gone.”

McCoist concluded: “I think he’s leaving. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that, I think he’s going to go to pastures new.”

Where Richarlison could go

With Spurs out of Europe this season, the fixture list is sparser than usual and opportunities for Richarlison will be in desperately short supply if he stays.

Accordingly, an exit is now anticipated, with our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently bringing news of a possible return to Everton.

Bailey explained on August 22: ‘Tottenham’s decision to add Marmoush will also have consequences for their existing squad too, with Richarlison now looking at his future.

‘TEAMtalk understands the Brazilian is likely to seek a move away from north London, with Everton interested in bringing their former player back to Merseyside.

‘Everton remain keen on Richarlison and could explore a reunion if the forward becomes available, although his departure will depend on Spurs and the player reaching an agreement over the next steps.’

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