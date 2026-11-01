Tottenham chances of rival striker raid revealed after reigniting interest in top talent

Tottenham have learned whether they can land Eli Junior Kroupi

Tottenham Hotspur have learned the chances of prising a star striker away from a Premier League rival, with his return from injury having prompted big interest.

Spurs signed attackers Omar Marmoush and Savinho in the summer. The former Manchester City pair have scored a goal each for the north London club – Marmoush’s in the Premier League and Savinho’s in the League Cup.

Prior to the former being signed to lead the line, Tottenham were interested in Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi.

After 13 goals in his debut Premier League season, the French striker gained a lot of admirers, but an injury in the summer put paid to the chances of a move.

Kroupi has been eased back in for Bournemouth’s last three matches – assisting against Leeds – and TEAMtalk is aware he’s back on the radar of the big boys, including Spurs.

Football Insider has reiterated the interest in Kroupi, but insider Pete O’Rourke states there’s little chance of a January move.

He said: “I would say next summer is more likely for Kroupi if he is to leave Bournemouth. A lot of clubs were interested in him in the summer, but his injury ended any chance of a move away.

“Bournemouth were adamant they weren’t losing any of their top players and they did that with Kroupi and other key players in that side, they kept hold of them.

“Obviously, they know if Kroupi comes back from injury and starts performing like he did last season, those interested clubs are going to come back for the young striker. I think there’ll be more than just Tottenham who will be interested in Kroupi.”

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More clubs want Eli Junior Kroupi

TEAMtalk is aware that alongside Tottenham, there is interest in Kroupi from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

It’s expected that his recent return to action will intensify interest.

However, the Cherries are adamant that Kroupi is not going anywhere in January.

Indeed, they’re delighted to have him back in the mix and feel their striker can have a huge impact in the coming months.

The return of Kroupi is believed to be something which can keep fortunes improving at the Vitality.

Bournemouth are on a six-match winning streak across all competitions and have not conceded a goal in those games – racking up 16 of their own.

With a man who scored 13 goals last season returning to the side, it’s easy to see how the club could go to another level now.

The stance in fact extends to fellow key players such as Marcus Tavernier and Rayan – mid-season exits will not be happening.