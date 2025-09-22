Tottenham want to wrap up a £26m signing for the January transfer window with all haste, and the player’s early-season statistics indicate why.

Spurs have made a fast start to life under Thomas Frank and quickly laid to rest any lingering doubts as to whether sacking Ange Postecoglou was the right call.

Tottenham sit third in the Premier League table having already picked up an impressive victory over Manchester City. A solid if not spectacular win against Villarreal also got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start.

There are no shortage of stars impressing under Frank’s guidance and coaching, and chief among them is summer signing, Joao Palhinha.

The former Fulham destroyer joined from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan. The terms of the agreement contain an option to buy worth €30m / £26m.

And with Palhinha off to a flying start in north London, TBR Football state Spurs have already ‘made’ a ‘transfer decision’.

It’s claimed that not only will Tottenham proceed with signing Palhinha outright, but they actually want to seal the deal six months ahead of time in January.

Spurs are said to be ‘keen to get the deal done as quickly as possible’ and are ‘ready to set the wheels in motion’ for bringing the move forward by half a year.

Why Tottenham are RIGHT to splash the cash on a 30-year-old

The report claimed Tottenham are ‘delighted’ with Palhinha who has added steel, bite, physicality and experience in central midfield.

Palhinha excelling in the Premier League should surprise no one given he was among the most dominant central midfielders in the league during his prior spell with Fulham.

The Portuguese regularly topped the charts for most tackles and despite only three of his five league appearances this season comprising the full 90 minutes, Palhinha already sits third in the tackling ranks.

Moises Caicedo leads the way with 21, followed by Tyrick Mitchell and Palhinha tied second on 19.

Palhinha has also contributed in the final third when bagging the second of Spurs’ two goals in the 2-0 victory over Man City.

The only negative that could be levelled at Palhinha is he’s already the wrong side of 30. However, Spurs actually boast the squad with the third youngest age on average this season, making Palhinha’s experience and veteran instincts all the more crucial.

