Tottenham insider John Wenham has suggested the club’s links with a Liverpool forward are “nonsense” to put pressure on Manchester City for another star.

After finishing 17th in the Premier League on the final day of last season, Spurs are putting in measures to ensure they aren’t in danger of the drop again. The signing of Marcos Senesi has strengthened the back line and it seems evident they also want reinforcements in the attack.

This summer, interest in City winger Savinho, who Tottenham wanted to sign in January, has cropped back up, though alongside him, there’s said to be interest in Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

A recent report suggested they were preparing a bid, but Wenham thinks it’s all smoke and mirrors.

He told Tottenham News: “These Gakpo links are surely nonsense. You’d imagine it’s to maybe up the ante on Man City and Savinho.”

Tottenham are already believed to have the green light to sign Savinho from City, with discussions ongoing over a £60million deal.

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Tottenham aware of Gakpo situation

As such, if City see Spurs as being interested in another winger, there could be a chance that they allow Savinho to go for under that price tag in order to ensure a sale.

Whether Tottenham are in fact interested in Gakpo is not clear.

TEAMtalk has learned that they are one of a number of clubs who are aware of the Liverpool forward’s situation. Being informed and being interested are different things, though.

Alongside Spurs in being informed of developments surrounding Gakpo are Aston Villa, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Besiktas, Fenerbahce and RB Leipzig, while Bayern Munich remain interested after previously going after the Dutchman.

Gakpo is unhappy about the prospect of being behind Rio Ngumoha in the pecking order, leading to clubs being sounded out for him.