Tottenham Hotspur remain in the hunt to sign an explosive left-sided winger from a Premier League rival, although their hopes of securing a much-needed January transfer appear to be disappearing fast.

Spurs’ struggles at home continued on Saturday as they made it 10 losses in their last 12 games against Chelsea, with Mohammed Kudus once again the only player in their forward line to offer any sort of threat.

Randal Kolo Muani was non-existent as the central striker, while there was once again nothing being offered from the left side of Frank’s attack – an issue that continues to persist heading into the January window.

However, TEAMtalk sources have informed us that Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is looking to upgrade the left-wing position, while the club are also aiming to sign a new No.9 due to the lack of productivity from their current options.

In terms of that left-sided role, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo remains a major target, while links to West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen also refuse to go away – despite the fact he largely plays on the right.

One player who is well known to Frank, though, is Brentford flyer Kevin Schade, who has had a strong start to the season with the west London outfit.

The 23-year-old attacker has scored two goals and registered one assist for Keith Andrews’ side and, although those stats are hardly anything to write home about, his general play has been impressive.

It’s been reported that Tottenham and Aston Villa are both monitoring his progress, although it’s the former who holds the upper hand due to Frank’s previous ties to the Germany international.

Schade flourished under the guidance of the Dane, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in 74 appearances for Brentford.

DON’T MISS ➡️ ‘Sell him in January’ – Tottenham urged into Xavi Simons U-turn as Carragher makes Florian Wirtz comparison

Brentford playing hardball over Schade exit

However, it appears that The Bees are not willing to play ball when it comes to a potential January transfer.

Schade initially arrived at Brentford on loan from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg in 2023. He later made a permanent £22million switch and has not looked back since.

The Premier League outfit suffered two devastating blows in the summer, though, losing both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa to Manchester United and Newcastle respectively.

And TBR Football‘s Graeme Bailey has delivered the latest on Schade’s availability in the new year.

He said: “Schade is really looking the part now, and Brentford are aware of potential suitors taking an interest.

“However, I am told from Brentford sources that they will not entertain his exit come January, indeed the same goes for others in the squad too, including Igor Thiago and Nathan Collins.”

That appears to be bad news for Frank’s hopes of fixing a problem position at Tottenham, although money talks, and a significant bid for Schade in January could still potentially tempt Brentford into a sale.

Latest Tottenham news: Dream target revealed; McTominay update

🔵 David Ornstein names Everton star as Tottenham’s ‘dream’ signing as clubs queue up – ‘one to watch’

🔵 Tottenham hit brutal roadblock in pursuit of title winners’ ‘key man’ – they should have seen from miles off

🔵 Big Dominic Solanke setback for Tottenham as Frank makes firm decision on striker’s future – reports

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.