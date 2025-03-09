Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on bringing back a former academy talent who Jose Mourinho had high hopes for, as a number of clubs chase his signature.

Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin is the player in question as the Black Cats star continues to impress with his consistent displays at the Stadium of Light, four years on from walking away from Spurs.

The 22-year-old came through Spurs’ academy and clearly impressed boss at the time Mourinho, who saw plenty of potential in Cirkin when speaking back in November 2019.

The Portuguese coach, now plying his trade in Turkey said: “He’s a kid with a lot of quality, and I look forward to bringing him to train with us and to help his development.”

Things did not go to plan for the defender though, with Cirkin leaving for Wearside in August 2021 and he has been a mainstay for Sunderland as they push for a return to the Premier League.

Cirkin has scored three goals and added two assists in 32 Championship outings for Regis Le Bris’ side, who currently sit fourth in the table, although they remain eight points off the automatic promotion places.

In terms of Tottenham‘s interest, a report from Graeme Bailey via Sunderland AFC News claims that the north London club have continuously tracked Cirkin since his departure and are now seriously weighing up a move for their former youngster.

Ange Postecoglou is actively looking at all areas of his squad in terms of where he could strengthen this summer, and there are concerns over Destiny Udogie’s injury record and the fact that the Italy international has not pushed on since his initial fine form at the start of last season.

The report adds that Tottenham are one of several clubs keeping an eye on Cirkin and could swoop in the summer when he’ll have a year left on his contract. Chelsea, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Everton and Leeds United have also been monitoring the England U-20 international.

Cirkin will almost certainly be on the move if the Black Cats fail to secure promotion, although there is no mention over what sort of fee he could fetch.

Tottenham not giving up on Udogie just yet

Links to Cirkin have come as somewhat of a surprise given that Udogie remains a major part of Tottenham’s future, while Djed Spence and Archie Gray have also filled in at left-back this season.

Indeed, it could be argued that playing on the left side of the Spurs defence is Spence’s best position, given how he has performed compared to when he’s been on his more natural right side.

There is also a feeling that the club will look to give veteran defender Ben Davies a new deal, with Postecoglou a big fan of the Wales international’s versatility and leadership qualities in the changing room.

Udogie, however, remains a class act when fully fit, with the club expecting him to get back to his best when he puts his nagging issues behind him.

That being said, strength in depth has proved to be a major issue for Tottenham this season, so signing another homegrown talent who has proven to be a quality performer at the top end of the Championship can certainly do no harm.

