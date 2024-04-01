Tottenham move for Chelsea star goes cold after Fabio Paratici identifies priority target for former club

Tottenham could pursue a deal for Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson instead of Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

Tottenham are ready to pay a sizeable fee to beat the competition to Genoa midfielder Albert Gudmundsson this summer, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new attacking midfielder to compete with James Maddison one of his transfer priorities and has several exciting options on his shortlist.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, whom Spurs made enquiries about in January, remains the manager’s top target.

It’s understood that Blues would be willing to sell Gallagher this summer for around £50m if he does not reduce his wage demands as negotiations continue over a potential contract extension.

Tottenham are also admirers of Morgan Gibbs-White, who has arguably been Nottingham Forest’s star player this summer.

The 24-year will also be available for around £50m this summer as Forest scrambles to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Gallagher and Gibbs-White are therefore two potential new attacking midfielders for Spurs, but reports suggest that they may opt to bring in Gudmundsson instead.

Tottenham battling Inter for Serie A star

Gudmunsson has been in fine form for Genoa this season, scoring 10 goals and making three assists so far. He can play as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, so he could provide cover in multiple positions for Spurs.

According to Italian outlet InterLive, Inter Milan and Tottenham are both competing to sign the Iceland international in the summer.

Interestingly, it’s claimed that former Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici could help lure Gudmundsson to Spurs, as he is ‘still influential at the North London club.’

Paratici is ‘extremely keen’ on the Genoa star and could ‘help Tottenham bring him in.’

Inter can only afford to sign Gudmundsson on loan with an obligation to buy set at €30m (approx. £25.6m), per the report.

However, Tottenham are in a great position to beat the Italian giants in the race for his signature as they could ‘raise the offer’ to €40m (approx. £34.2m) which would likely be accepted by Genoa.

Gudmundsson is reportedly valued at around €30-35m and Spurs can offer €30m plus the rest in bonuses to take it to €40m.

Inter are ‘concerned’ about that prospect and at this stage, Tottenham seem to be leading the race.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Postecoglou diverts from his aim to sign Gallagher from Chelsea and pursue a deal for Gudmundsson instead, as the report suggests.