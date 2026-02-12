Christian Pulisic is increasingly open to a return to England, with intermediaries now confirming to TEAMtalk that Premier League interest in the American star is not only real but growing by the week.

The 27‑year‑old has just 18 months left on his AC Milan contract, with the club holding an option for a further year. Despite his outstanding form since arriving from Chelsea in 2023, talks over an extension have failed to gather momentum, much to the frustration of those close to the player.

Pulisic has been nothing short of transformative in Serie A. His first two seasons delivered 20 goal contributions apiece, and he has already hit double figures again this term. Across the last two and a half years, no player in Serie A has produced more goals and assists combined, a statistic that has elevated him into the bracket of Europe’s most dangerous wide forwards.

Even with the managerial change to Max Allegri in the summer, Pulisic’s influence has remained constant. Milan insist they intend to open talks, but after handing a lucrative new deal to goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the club are in no rush, and that stance has not gone unnoticed.

Milan, though, do point to the fact that it is a similar situation with Portuguese star Rafa Leao, whose contract runs until 2028.

Sources, though, have confirmed to us that Pulisic’s camp have now informed Milan they will gauge the market, and the response has been immediate.

We can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur have registered concrete interest in bringing the USMNT captain back to London. Spurs view Pulisic as a ready‑made, high‑impact addition who fits their profile for both versatility and end‑product.

Intermediaries have also spoken with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, though at this stage the strongest and most proactive interest comes from Tottenham – which is fascinating given that former boss Mauricio Pochettino is one of the favourites to return as manager this summer. Pochettino and Pulisic have built a very strong relationship while working together at the USMNT.

With Milan slow‑playing negotiations and Premier League clubs circling, the situation is edging towards a pivotal moment. Those close to the player believe that if Milan do not accelerate talks soon, this summer could become a defining crossroads in Pulisic’s career.

And with the USA hosting the World Cup, the timing could hardly be more dramatic for a player poised to be the face of the tournament on home soil.

Spurs were first linked with the former Borussia Dortmund ace on Monday, and we can confirm he is indeed emerging as a serious transfer option.

United were tipped to move for Pulisic on Wednesday, though their interest is less advanced than Spurs’.

Tottenham: Pochettino return ON; brutal Frank verdicts

Returning to Pochettino, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed last week that the Argentine has said yes to a spectacular return to Spurs.

But he is not the only manager in the frame, with the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Oliver Glasner and Julian Nagelsmann also under consideration.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Thomas Frank will decide to quickly return to management after being sacked by Spurs.

One pundit has called the Dane ‘useless’, while a second has questioned whether he will ever get another elite job.