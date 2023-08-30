Tottenham in clear as manager admits attacking target has ‘just got to go’ – but he’s ‘very different’ to Kane

Brennan Johnson has been backed to complete his transfer from Nottingham Forest to Tottenham Hotspur by Wales manager Rob Page.

Johnson has been included in Page’s squad for the upcoming September international break, but whether he will be a Nottingham Forest or a Tottenham Hotspur player at club level by then is up for question ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham want to add Johnson to their attack as it evolves after Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich. In turn, the 22-year-old has chosen Spurs as his preferred next club, despite attracting a range of interest from elsewhere.

And Page believes that Johnson could certainly make a success of himself at Tottenham – even if he will be no direct replacement for Kane.

“I wouldn’t even talk about the Harry Kane situation and going in to fill that,” Page said

“He’s his own person and player, a different type of player. I think he’s just got to go.”

According to Page, Johnson has enough self-confidence and external support to be able to reach the next level.

“Young players today – and Brennan falls into this category – are a confident breed and he’s more than capable of playing at that level,” the Wales boss continued.

“I think Brennan has a good support network around him. I know his dad (David), who used to play so he’s been through all this himself.

“You need that network as a young lad. I don’t believe he will get carried with it. He will stay grounded and won’t change.

Johnson not expecting to fill Kane’s boots

“You don’t go into a club expecting to fill somebody’s else’s boots.

“He’s a very different player to Harry and, if he goes there, it is on his own ability and what he can offer to the team.”

Tottenham have also signed Manor Solomon, James Maddison and Alejo Veliz to replenish their attack this summer. However, they will struggle to immediately replace their all-time record scorer.

Perhaps that is why they are focusing on a different profile of player like Johnson, who scored eight goals in his debut Premier League season after playing a big part in helping Forest win promotion from the Championship.

He could now take another step forward with his career by signing for Spurs in a deal that would be expected to cost somewhere around £50m.

Meanwhile, Forest are reportedly closing in on the signing of former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.