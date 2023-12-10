Tottenham clear pack for Juventus attacker as £20million star transfer takes shape for January

Tottenham are now reportedly ‘clear favourites’ to sign Juventus attacker Samuel Iling-Junior, as they’re willing to pay the £20million fee that some other sides can’t.

Iling-Junior is following in the footsteps of a few recent English talents by making a name for himself away from his homeland. Indeed, the attacker left Chelsea for Juventus before ever playing a senior game for the Blues, and is thriving in Italy.

After some impressive returns in the club’s youth sides, the 20-year-old was elevated to the first-team last season.

Iling-Junior scored once and assisted once in 12 Serie A games, and has made a few useful appearances from the bench this term, assisting once in five games.

His impressive style suggests he could be in line for a starting berth, rather than just getting opportunities off the bench.

That might not be at Juventus, though, with a number of sides in England identifying him as a useful option going forwards.

While Tottenham are known to be one of his main suitors, having tried to get him in the summer, TEAMtalk recently revealed each of Fulham, Aston Villa and Everton are interested in him.

Sources subsequently told TEAMtalk that Brighton and Newcastle are also in the hunt for the 20-year-old, and while there’s not yet been contact, Spurs are thought to be in the lead.

Tottenham clear pack for Iling-Junior

Now, Football Insider have issued an update which states the north London outfit are definitively the head of the pack.

Indeed, the report states Tottenham are ‘clear favourites’ to land Iling-Junior in January, when Juventus want to cash in, given his contract runs out in 2025.

The main reason that they’re ahead of the likes of Newcastle is their willingness to spend.

Indeed, Football Insider suggests Spurs are ‘happy to match’ the £20million price tag Juventus have slapped on the youngster.

It’s said Newcastle are ‘unlikely’ to match that offer, given they’re restricted in January due to Financial FairPlay regulations. It’s unclear if any other side will make a bid at this point.

Spurs expected to bid early

Given Juventus are willing to let Iling-Junior go in January, there’s a good chance he could be playing for Tottenham by the end of the window.

It’s said they are ‘expected to table a bid’ for him ‘early’ on in January.

Given Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and James Maddison are among the attacking sparks currently sidelined with injury, Iling-Junior could be thrown straight into the mix.

Amid a slide down the table – Tottenham have lost four of their last five in the league – the attacker could help to bring the level back up and get Spurs fighting back towards the top.

READ MORE: Tottenham told why they must make concrete offer for ‘amazing’ attacker with jaw-dropping 13 assists this season