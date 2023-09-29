Tottenham clear a path for star centre-back pair as big exit sanctioned by Postecoglou

Eric Dier leaving Tottenham in January could reportedly free up space for a new centre-back signing, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Edmond Tapsoba still on the shortlist.

Spurs were busy in the summer transfer window. Ange Postecoglou had a clear idea of the players he wanted, and managed to secure the services of a lot of them.

James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven were three of the most necessary signings for the new boss.

Indeed, Spurs had lacked creativity in midfield, seen Hugo Lloris’ performances slip in net and generally been poor in defence, and that trio seem to have sorted all of those issues.

That the north London outfit are currently fourth in the Premier League highlights the difference the new signings have made from last season, when Tottenham finished eighth.

While it was a largely successful summer for Postecoglou, he did miss out on some players he wanted, mostly in defensive areas.

Centre-backs Adarabioyo and Tapsoba were on his list, but Tottenham didn’t manage to sign either.

However, it’s been reported they might have a chance at signing at least one of those men as a result of an exit from the club.

Dier exit could clear path for new signing

Indeed, Football Insider reports that a ‘potential January exit’ for Dier ‘could free up space’ for a new centre-back signing.

Attempts from Spurs to shift the Englishman on have been well reported, and the suggestion that Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with him at Roma could mean they’re finally able to do so.

Previous interest in Adarabioyo and Tapsoba is mentioned in the report.

That is followed by the suggestion that Postecoglou ‘remains ready to add to his squad’ and therefore if Dier is to leave, it could be one of those men that joins.

Adarabioyo seems the easier option at the moment. There are a few reasons for that – firstly, that he’s in the final year of his Fulham contract means they might sell him to ensure they can receive a fee.

What’s more, the report states Tapsoba is seen as a ‘more premium option and could come with a much heftier price tag’.

It’s not clear what sort of fee he’d command, but Fabrizio Romano recently suggested he is ‘worth more’ than the previously reported fee of between £34-38million.

As such, it might be easier for them to pursue Adarabioyo, but it remains to be seen if that is the case.

