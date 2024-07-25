Tottenham ‘close’ to fourth and fifth summer signings as Euro giant pushes to complete big sale

Tottenham are reportedly on the verge of a new signing

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Federico Chiesa as Juventus ramp up their attempts to sell the forward, according to reports.

Chiesa managed 10 goals and three assists in 37 appearances for Juventus last term, as the Italian giants won the Coppa Italia and got back into the Champions League by finishing third in Serie A. The versatile attacker, who can play as a second striker or as a winger on either flank, has been at Juve since October 2020 but is nearing the end of his time in Turin.

Chiesa’s contract is due to expire in June 2025 and this has seen him emerge as a transfer target for several clubs around Europe.

Several Premier League sides have been tipped to make moves for the Italy ace, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United. But Tottenham recently overtook their English rivals and moved into pole position in the race for Chiesa’s services.

Indeed, on Monday it was claimed that Chiesa has ‘said yes’ to a prospective move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chiesa is among several players Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is eyeing, including Dominic Solanke, Conor Gallagher, Ebere Eze and Patrick Dorgu.

According to the latest reports in Italy, Spurs are ‘close’ to landing Chiesa in a deal worth €30-35million (£25-29.5m).

The 26-year-old is poised to ‘say goodbye’ to both Juve and Italy as a whole, as he has supposedly rejected clubs such as Napoli and Roma in order to join Postecoglou’s project at Spurs.

Tottenham transfers: Federico Chiesa signing ‘close’

Earlier on Thursday, new Juve boss Thiago Motta was asked about the player’s future. He responded: “For now he’s [a] Juventus player, then we will see…”

Fabrizio Romano has also provided his information on Chiesa’s situation. While he does not back up those claims about Spurs being on the cusp of the signing, he does report that both Juve chiefs and Motta have ‘approved’ Chiesa’s sale.

Plus, Romano has revealed that Gangwon FC ace Yang Min-hyuk could beat Chiesa to becoming Spurs’ fourth summer arrival, as the transfer has been given the ‘here we go’ seal of approval.

Juve, meanwhile, are eager to offload Chiesa so they can bring in transfer funds to sign some of their top targets. Juve have already brought in Douglas Luiz, Khephren Thuram, Juan Cabal and Michele Di Gregorio so far this summer.

Spurs are clearly making progress in their bid to sign Chiesa, though we must wait for other outlets to report on the club’s talks with Juve before concluding that the Euros winner will definitely be arriving in North London.

Should Chiesa officially join Spurs, then he will compete with the likes of James Maddison, Son Heung-min, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski for a spot in Postecoglou’s starting eleven.

So far this summer, Spurs have extended Timo Werner’s loan, raided Leeds United for rising English star Archie Gray and confirmed the arrival of Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall, with the latter deal having been initially agreed in February.

