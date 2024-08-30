Johnny Cardoso could by Tottenham bound as part of Betis' Lo Celso swoop

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to get future priority on the signing of Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis, in a move that is part of Giovani Lo Celso’s switch to the Spanish club.

The north London outfit have been pushing to offload Lo Celso all summer after it became clear that the Argentine is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s long-term plans.

Indeed, the arrivals of young midfield duo Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall clearly sent the message that Spurs were looking to move on from the two-time Copa America winner.

Lo Celso failed to cement a regular first-team spot under the likes of Jose Mourino, Antonio Conte and Postecoglou despite arriving in north London with a strong reputation.

However, he now looks to be closing in on a switch back to his former club Real Betis, although it looks as if Tottenham will secure another young talent as part of that deal.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Spurs are close to reaching a “priority” agreement to sign Cardoso from Betis in future.

Cardoso branded a ‘rare’ talent’

Romano adds that Tottenham will also “buy a percentage” of any cash Real Betis receive from selling Cardoso to another club in future – in case Spurs decide against signing the United States international later down the line.

The 22-year-old, who is a defensive midfielder, made 17 appearances in LaLiga for Real Betis last season, scoring one goal while also providing two assists.

Cardoso has also won 15 caps for the United States, with The Athletic describing the midfielder as “rare combination of physicality, intelligence and grace”.

Eventually adding Cardoso to their ranks would certainly be in keeping with Tottenham’s recent transfer business, with Postecoglou bringing down the average age of his squad dramatically over the summer.

