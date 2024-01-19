Tottenham closing in on third January signing as £25.7m talks opened to sign exciting attacking talent

Tottenham have reportedly opened talks with Belgian club Club Brugge over a deal to sign exciting attacking talent Antonio Nusa.

Ange Postecoglou remains on the hunt for at least one more signing in the January transfer window, and while it was thought that would be for a new midfielder, fresh reports on Friday claim that Nusa could now be bound for north London.

According to a report from HLN, Tottenham are currently in talks with the Brugge regarding a move for the 18-year-old winger. However, he is not in Postecoglou’s plans for the second half of the season and will instead be loaned back to his current side once the deal is done.

The Norwegian attacker, who has already won four caps for his country, is highly regarded around Europe and he is expected to have a big future in what could be a clever addition for Spurs in the long-term.

HLN adds that Tottenham will pay around €30million (£25.7m) for the player, although that fee could rise with bonus payments.

However, with the right development, Nusa could turn into a superb long-term investment for Postecoglou’s men.

The teenager has featured 26 times overall for Brugge this season, scoring three goals and adding three assists.

DON’T MISS: What every Premier League club needs in the January transfer window: A striker for Arsenal, a centre-back for Liverpool…

Postecoglou not content with Tottenham attacking options

Postecoglou wants to add more players with technical ability in the final third to open up what has already been a fairly fluid Tottenham attack.

Indeed, only Manchester City have scored more goals than Spurs in the Premier League this season, and that’s with Postecoglou’s men missing a whole host of chances too.

Adding Nusa, who has also been linked with London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months, will give Postecoglou another attacking outlet to use next season.

The player will also have a had a full pre-season to work with the likeable Aussie, who has already transformed the outlook in north London with his unique style of football and candor off the pitch.

Tottenham are back in action on Friday, January 26 when they host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

The game could see Postecoglou give a full debut to January signing Radu Dragusin, who made a cameo appearance from the bench in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford last tome out.

READ MORE: Chelsea star to defy club chiefs and make his own decision on Tottenham, West Ham advances