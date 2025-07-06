Tottenham are among the sides reportedly ‘closely monitoring’ a Serie A attacker as a potential alternative to Mohammed Kudus, and an ‘attractive offer’ will be considered.

Spurs’ desire to improve their attack is evident this summer. In last season’s Premier League, the north London club finished 17th, and though they outscored a lot of sides around them, it clearly didn’t matter all that much.

Among the names to have been linked of late are Kudus, Bryan Mbeumo, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.

Tottenham have lodged a £50million bid for the former, but it’s been suggested by Ben Jacobs that an extra £10million is likely needed to secure that transfer.

In case they can’t get a move for the West Ham man over the line, Spurs have a new alternative.

Fichajes reports they are ‘closely monitoring’ Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, along with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid.

The report suggests that an ‘attractive offer’ coming in means a transfer cannot be ruled out, with his price said to be set at 45-60million. Whether that’s in euros or pounds is not specified, but given it’s a Spanish outlet, euros would make sense.

Tottenham’s Kudus attempts

In any case, Spurs are seemingly making progress on a move for Kudus.

It is not expected that West Ham are going to demand the £85million release clause in his contract.

It has been suggested by Sky Sports that there is a “big gap in valuation” and Tottenham are still a long way short of what they would need to pay.

But that differs from other reports, and if Spurs get their way, they’ll get Kudus over the line at some point.

