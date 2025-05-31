Tottenham complete £21m signing and announce FIVE exits including £17m sale

Tottenham will generate £17m from the sale of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham’s summer transfer window is now in full flow with a £21m defender signing completed and five exits – including a £17m sale – announced.

Victory in the Europa League final not only ended Spurs’ long wait for a major trophy, but also secured Champions League football. The presence of UCL football next season will help the club to attract star players and also raise Spurs’ chances of retaining their biggest names.

Tottenham fans can now enter the summer window with excitement instead of trepidation. But before the real fun begins, a series of deals and moves involving players with obligations in their loan deals or expiring contracts have been ironed out.

Firstly, Tottenham have completed the permanent acquisition of loanee, Kevin Danso.

Spurs moved to sign the Austrian centre-back in January at a time when their injury crisis was at its peak. Danso provided valuable cover for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven and the obligation in his loan agreement has been triggered.

That news was confirmed by both Fabrizio Romano and the BBC. French side Lens will now receive €25m / £21m from Danso’s sale.

Much of that cost for Tottenham will be offset through the permanent sale of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Denmark international spent the 2024/25 campaign loaned to Marseille who have turned the move permanent.

A statement on Spurs’ official website read: ‘Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s loan to Marseille will become a permanent transfer this summer.’ Tottenham will receive £17m for the 29-year-old.

Elsewhere, Spurs officially confirmed the departures of four more first-team players – Fraser Forster, Sergio Reguilon, Alfie Whiteman and Timo Werner.

Forster’s usefulness to Spurs diminished after the club signed back-up stopper, Antonin Kinsky, in January.

Forster, Reguilon and Whiteman will now depart the club via free agency after their contracts were allowed to run down.

Werner, meanwhile, will return to RB Leipzig following a not-so-successful second loan spell in north London.

Tottenham had the chance to activate an option to buy the forward for just £8.5m. But with Werner making a negligible impact in the 2024/25 season, Spurs have passed on that opportunity.

Latest Tottenham news – Eberechi Eze / Levy signs off on double deal

⚪️ Tottenham ready player-plus-cash bid for Crystal Palace ace Ezewho’s already in talks – Sources

⚪️ Levy signs off on TWO eye-catching Tottenham deals as third signing takes fresh twist