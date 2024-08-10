Tottenham have completed the record signing of Dominic Solanke and official confirmation from the clubs is all that remains, while moves involving AC Milan and Barcelona could quickly follow.

Spurs made it their mission to sign a high quality striker this summer and Bournemouth hitman Solanke is the player they turned to.

Solanke scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season, with only Erling Haaland (27), Cole Palmer (22) and Alexander Isak (21) registering more.

Tottenham ramped up their pursuit of the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker at the beginning of August.

Solanke quickly gave the green light to Spurs and aims to prove he can make the grade at one of the league’s heavyweights. That comes after his prior spells at Anfield and Stamford Bridge came and went without ever being offered an extended run in the team.

Solanke agreed a six-year contract running until 2030 with Spurs. The frontman passed a medical late on Friday night and subsequently put pen to paper on his Tottenham contract shortly after.

The move has now been completed, with official confirmation from Tottenham and Bournemouth all that remains.

Tottenham have committed to a package worth £65m which makes Solanke both their record buy and Bournemouth’s record sale. The breakdown of the deal is understood to be £57m plus £8m in add-ons.

Tottenham’s previous highest purchase was the £60m (£50m plus £10m in add-ons) it cost to sign Richarlison from Everton.

The £41m sale of Nathan Ake to Manchester City has also been surpassed as Bournemouth’s most lucrative departure.

AC Milan, Barcelona deals next?

Elsewhere, Tottenham are primed to sell Emerson Royal to AC Milan and Barcelona have made contact over a different Spurs defender.

Emerson, 25, has agreed a five-year deal with Milan who in turn, have agreed to pay Tottenham €15m plus €2m in add-ons for the Brazilian.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gave the move his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on Friday. Emerson will travel to Milan on Sunday to undergo a medical and finalise the move.

Barcelona could also sign a Tottenham full-back, though their move is in its very early stages.

Sky Sports revealed Barcelona have made an approach for left-back Sergio Reguilon who Spurs are more than willing to sell.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and is surplus to requirements in north London.

Barcelona had initially hoped to re-sign last season’s loanee, Joao Cancelo, from Manchester City.

However, with City holding out for a permanent move and Barcelona unable to finance the deal, Cancelo’s return to Catalonia has stalled.

That’s where Reguilon comes in, with Barcelona now on the hunt for a full-back after completing their €62m signing of Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig on Friday.

Given Reguilon is in the final year of his contract at Tottenham, any Barcelona bid is likely to be a small one.

