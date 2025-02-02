Tottenham have some relief at last after reaching an agreement to sign a new centre-back, with details emerging of the transfer fee and contract length – and it’s someone who has experience in England before.

Spurs have been in desperate need for some new signings during this transfer window due to their injury crisis, but so far their only additions have been would-be backup goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and South Korean forward Yang Min-hyeok, who has gone to QPR on loan.

Fortunately for Spurs, they are now set to reinforce one of their most depleted positions: defence.

Tottenham are currently without Cristian Romero, while Micky van de Ven is only just returning from a long absence and Radu Dragusin risks being sidelined for a while himself.

A new centre-back option is on the way, though, after Fabrizio Romano confirmed Spurs have reached an agreement to sign Kevin Danso from Lens.

Danso, 26, is due to take his medical today (Sunday) ahead of signing a contract until the summer of 2030.

Spurs will be paying €25m for Danso, which comes out at around £20.9m. They have successfully hijacked a rival move by Wolves for the Austria international.

Danso transfer twist explained

Wolves even had their own medical booked for Danso after reaching a verbal agreement for the former Southampton loanee.

However, Tottenham have managed to win the race and will now just be hoping he gets the all clear during his medical.

During the summer transfer window, Danso was on the verge of joining Roma, but he didn’t pass his medical there due to the detection of a heart condition.

After requiring minor surgery, Danso has been back in action for Lens since October, but now looks to have played his last game for them.

In total, Danso played 128 times for Lens. His previous clubs include Augsburg, Southampton and Fortuna Dusseldorf, after he grew up in England and played in the academies of Reading and MK Dons.

A left-footed centre-back, Danso will represent competition for Van de Ven when Tottenham have a fully fit squad. But for now, it’s likely they will have to play as a partnership.

Tottenham to double up Lens raid?

Tottenham’s agreement for Danso comes in the wake of them also being linked with one of his teammates for another position.

Reports have claimed Tottenham have turned their attention to Lens midfielder Andy Diouf, in case top target Angel Gomes doesn’t pick them.

Tottenham are said to have discussed Diouf with Lens as well, but only time will tell if they can get a deal over the line within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been tipped to make an audacious move for a Manchester United forward after missing out on Mathys Tel.

Tel recently rejected a move to Tottenham from Bayern Munich, despite Daniel Levy holding talks in Germany.

And Spurs still hold hopes of fast-tracking a deal for Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling, despite his current club wanting to keep him until the summer.