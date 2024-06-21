Tottenham concerned failed exit of flop in crucial position will cripple big transfer moves for star trio

Tottenham could struggle to recruit new striker talent if Richarlison does not leave this summer

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly aware he’ll struggle to recruit striker talent with Richarlison still at the club, amid doubts over his summer sale.

It has been suggested since Richarlison’s second season at Spurs ended that he’s going to be cut loose. The Brazilian, who was directly involved in 66 goals during his four seasons at Everton, failed to score more than three in his first campaign in north London.

He had a better campaign last time out, netting 12 goals in all competitions.

But for a side who wants to challenge for titles, a central striker delivering totals that low is not going to cut it.

In any case, Richarlison himself has stated he’s not going to leave the club, suggesting he has never been dissatisfied by being there.

Whether or not Tottenham share that sentiment is unclear.

But according to GIVEMESPORT, there is concern about recruiting players while he is there.

That would certainly suggest they’d rather he was not at the club beyond this summer.

Tottenham concerned about ability to sign strikers

Indeed, the report states the pursuit of a new striker is going slowly due to doubts over whether Richarlison will be sold.

It’s said Ange Postecoglou is aware it will be difficult to sign a quality striker with the Brazilian still there.

It would surely be hard to convince somebody to join knowing a player who just played 28 league games is still going to be fighting for that spot, and the money it would cost to bag a new striker could be too much without selling Richarlison.

As such, the report states Postecoglou may be forced to significantly alter his summer plans if the Brazilian is not moved on.

Tottenham plans unclear

Plans are reportedly in place at Tottenham to go after Santiago Gimenez, Ivan Toney and Serhou Guirassy.

However, it’s unclear if they’ll be pursued until Richarlison’s future is decided.

And if it isn’t, a U-turn on signing a striker could be made.

Richarlison has suitors in Saudi Arabia, and Spurs may be hopeful an offer is made the striker is willing to leave, so that they can improve up top.

