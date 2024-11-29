Tottenham reportedly have ‘concrete interest’ in the signing of RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geetruida, given their star right-back Pedro Porro reportedly wants to join Real Madrid.

Porro has been one of Spurs’ most important players since joining the club. The right-back has consistently chipped in with goals and assists, while also being a solid defender.

Both of those assets were on show in the 4-0 romp against Manchester City, in which he scored and helped Tottenham keep a clean sheet.

But there’s a chance, amid interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid, that the Spaniard moves on, and Spurs are looking for reinforcements if that happens.

According to Caught Offside, there is concrete interest from the north Londoners in Leipzig right-back Geertruida.

He only moved in the summer, though it’s believed the Dutchman has expressed an interest in moving to the Premier League.

As such, the report states his value could be just €40million (£33.3m/$42m), which would give them a decent profit on their initial investment.

Porro wants Real

Alternatives are being sought given it’s believed Porro himself wants to join Real.

It was reported of late that the La Liga giants believe he has a desire to play for them.

As such, it seems their push has been stoked, and they’ll continue to make attempts to make the signing.

Along with competition from United, it’s little surprise that Tottenham are looking to find a replacement right-back.

Tottenham round-up: No goalkeeper issues

Spurs have seen first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario ruled out for months after suffering an ankle injury, and Ange Postecoglou has confirmed there will be no keeper signed in January.

Winger Dejan Kulusevski has confidence in Fraser Forster and Brandon Austin, with the latter, who will be the reserve to Forster, labelled a “very good goalkeeper”.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are among the sides said to have scouted Dario Osorio, Oliver Sorensen, and Franculino Dju from Midtjylland.

And it’s believed the chances of Spurs loanee Timo Werner being signed permanently have risen after he cooked Kyle Walker for the final goal in the 4-0 victory over Man City of late.

Geertruida can succeed in Prem

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan thinks that Geertruida has the attributes to be a success in the Premier League.

“I think the chance that Geertruida will go there is greater than fifty per cent,” Van der Kraan told De Telegraaf.

“He’s on the radar and has done a fantastic job in the Dutch national team and in the Champions League, he’s a guy who is the best fit for the Premier League physically of all Feyenoord players.

“I don’t have any doubts about Geertruida, I’ve seen him play so much.”