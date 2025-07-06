Tottenham are reportedly ‘confident’ that they can land an in-form Ligue 1 striker ahead of Premier League rivals, with the Ivory Coast international ‘not overly keen’ on joining Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

Tottenham‘s desire to improve their attack this season is evident. They finished 17th in the Premier League last season, so though their defence was an issue, they clearly did not score enough to make up for it.

They’ve landed Mathys Tel permanently, and have had eyes on the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Bryan Mbeumo and Ademola Lookman.

Nice’s Evann Guessand has also been linked in recent weeks and months, and according to Football Insider, Spurs are ‘confident’ of signing the striker, who was directly involved in 23 goals in all competitions last season.

Pete O’Rourke said: “Nice are bracing themselves for interest in the upcoming window.

“Looking at the interested clubs, Brighton, West Ham, Wolves…

“Tottenham I’m sure would be pretty hopeful that, if they do follow up their interest, that they could win the race for his services.”

Fenerbahce set to fail

O’Rourke also points out it looks like Fenerbahce, and manager Mourinho, look set to fail in their attempts to land Guessand.

“There’s been talk that Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce would like to sign him as well,” he said.

“My sources tell me the player himself is not overly keen on that move, so that will be positive news for his Premier League suitors.”

Indeed, it looks like Tottenham might be able to make further useful additions to their attack.

Tottenham round-up: More needed for Kudus

Tottenham opened the bidding for West Ham forward Kudus at £50million, though it’s reported they’ll need £60million, and elsewhere, it’s been said Spurs are still a long way short.

If they can’t get him, Tottenham might look into the signing of Ademola Lookman.

They’re said to be closely monitoring him, and an attractive offer could see Atalanta give him up.

Meanwhile, Spurs have reportedly attempted to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, but have been told he won’t be going anywhere.

