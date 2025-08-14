Tottenham are confident they have put together a framework of a deal for Eberechi Eze that will satisfy Crystal Palace, according to TEAMtalk sources.

Arsenal’s failure to lodge a bid has left Eze more open minded about where his future lies.

Spurs made contact one week ago and have been working on a plan to make a quick breakthrough in negotiations.

There is an acceptance that Palace might still knock back their initial approach – but Tottenham will be poised to follow up quickly if that is the case, as they want the deal wrapped up and believe they have a structural plan to make it work.

Indeed, the north London club are said to value Eze at £55million, while Palace want £68million for him.

The star is waiting on the deal to now open up but it is likely he has played his last game for Palace.

Arsenal have let Eze slip

Reports have suggested for some time that Eze would be open to a move to Arsenal if they offered it.

However, TEAMtalk is aware why the Gunners have hesitated on the prospective addition.

They were not certain that Eze would get into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

Indeed, the midfielder is viewed primarily as a No.10, the position frequented by captain Martin Odegaard, so it would take a lot to usurp him of his place.

The hesitation has let Tottenham in and it seems there’s a good chance they now get the deal over the line.

Tottenham round-up: Savinho offer coming

As well as their offer for Eze, reports have stated that Spurs will make a fresh bid for Savinho.

After lodging a £42million offer which was said to have been rejected, it’s reported Tottenham will make an improved offer for the £67million-rated Manchester City winger.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could lose another midfielder as it’s been reported Juventus are planning to make an offer for Yves Bissouma.

Spurs have already lost James Maddison to injury for most of the season.

Eze vs injured Tottenham star Maddison