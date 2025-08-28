Tottenham are confident of winning the race for Xavi Simons

Tottenham are confident that they will be able to land a star Chelsea target after intensifying their efforts to land him with a meeting, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The late stages of the summer window could be action packed for Spurs. Fabrizio Romano has revealed it could be a busy time for them, as he revealed they’d made contact for Antoine Semenyo and Lucas Paqueta.

TEAMtalk have since learned that Spurs are pressing ahead to now try to sign Xavi Simons, in a dramatic twist given he has been on Chelsea’s radar all summer, and sources have stated the RB Leipzig man has “made it clear” he’d rather land there.

But after a meeting in London about the potential signing for Tottenham, there has been a twist.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources now state the north London club are confident that they will land Simons.

With Chelsea having stuttered and been unable to agree a deal with Leipzig throughout the summer, Tottenham are willing to match the German club’s £60million valuation, and could well end up securing Simons for that.

Simons ‘will be a success’

Sky Germany‘s Dennis Bayer has stated there wherever Simons lands, be it Tottenham or Chelsea, he will “be a success.”

Bayer feels Simons is “like a magician” with the ball at his feet, and when his mind is in the right place he can be a fantastic asset.

“If he doesn’t want to play, if he is not in the mood to play he just disappears,” Bayer said.

“If he comes to the Premier League and has fun to play, he’s going to be a great player who has to adapt to the physicality in this league and has to get his mind clear, and then he’s going to be outstanding.

“If not, he’s going to be a bust, but I’m pretty sure that he will rock the Premier League.”

Tottenham round-up: Spurs in talks for Man City pair

Tottenham have reportedly opened talks with Manchester City over whether they’d be able to sign defender Nathan Ake.

At the same time, they are continuing talks for Savinho, though it’s believed the winger will be a tough signing to make.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed Spurs and West Ham held talks over the potential loan swap of Lucas Paqueta and Yves Bissouma, though the talks did not go very far.

Bissouma is now going to join Galatasaray on loan, with the Turkish club obligated to buy him next summer.

Simons vs Bundesliga contemporaries last season