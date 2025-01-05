Tottenham confirm pivotal January keeper signing as impact on Guglielmo Vicario revealed

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the arrival of Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky in a deal thought to be worth around £10million, with what impact that will have on current No.1 Guglielmo Vicario also revealed.

The former Slavia Prague shot-stopper was only linked with a move to north London over the weekend after reports claimed that the 21-year-old had flown to London for a medical on Saturday.

Kinsky has put pen to paper, with the deal being officially confirmed on the official Tottenham website on Sunday morning.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Antonin Kinsky from SK Slavia Prague, subject to international clearance and work permit,” a club statement read. “The 21-year-old goalkeeper has agreed a deal that will run until 2031 and will wear the number 31 shirt.”

No transfer fee was officially disclosed, but Fabrizio Romano claimed that the figure was “in excess of £10m”.

Spurs are short on defensive options, with a number of centre-backs on the sidelines while first-choice keeper Vicario will likely be on the sidelines until March time with the fractured foot he suffered in the November win at Manchester City.

Vicario’s replacement Fraser Forster also missed Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle through illness, with Brandon Austin stepping in and performing well against the Magpies.

It’s reported that Kinsky could be thrust between the posts for his debut as soon as the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Wednesday – if all the legal documentation surrounding the deal has been processed by then.

However, it’s more likely that Austin, who looked more comfortable in possession than Forster has since stepping in for Vicario, gets the nod for Wednesday night’s first-leg clash.

Kinsky ready to push Vicario

While Kinsky is highly-rated, he’s not expected to replace Vicario going forward but will provide strong competition for the Italy international.

Slavia Prague’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, the youngster played for the Czech team in the Europa League and also their Champions League qualifying matches. Kinsky has kept an impressive 12 clean sheets from his 19 league matches for Slavia this campaign.

Speaking about the move, Kinsky said: “Really happy to be here, it’s been amazing to sign the contract. Tottenham is a big name in Europe and the world, and especially in the Czech Republic and it’s a big honour.

“I spoke with the coaches and the sporting director and I really got the feeling that this is going to be the right choice. It’s a new experience but I’m really happy to make this next step.

“The aim for every player is to be on the pitch and I’m going to try and push in training to try and get the minutes.”

Tottenham are also believed to have looked at Wolves stopper Sam Johnstone and Bayern goalkeeper Daniel Peretz among others before deciding on Kinsky as their keeper of choice.

