Tottenham have conquered a pair of European giants to secure the signing of a top striker just a matter of hours after they first entered the race for his signature.

Spurs have been linked with a few new attackers of late after the sale of Son Heung-min to LAFC. Early on deadline day, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Spurs were in talks over a move for Randal Kolo Muani.

The striker has been known to want out of Paris Saint-Germain, and would have favoured a move to Juventus, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Romano also revealed the deal would depend on if Tottenham could reach the terms wanted by PSG, as they were insisting for an obligation for Kolo Muani to be bought in the deal.

However, Daniel Levy has pulled off a masterclass, as he’s landed the striker without Spurs having to buy him if they don’t want to after an initial loan.

Indeed, Romano has given the Tottenham transfer the ‘here we go’ tag, suggesting it’s a done deal, but with an option to buy, not a mandatory clause.

PSG are said to have accepted that proposal as Kolo Muani wanted out.

Tottenham came from nowhere for Kolo Muani

TEAMtalk is aware that Spurs were told on deadline day that they should take a punt on Kolo Muani.

While he was eyeing a move to Juventus, the lack of progress suggested they might struggle to get a deal done.

Tottenham have also beaten rivals Chelsea to the striker move.

The Blues – who could lose Nicolas Jackson this summer – were said to have asked about Kolo Muani at the same time as Spurs, though it’s the north London club who have come out on top.

Tottenham round-up: Rogers going nowhere

Tottenham interest in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has been evident of late, however, TEAMtalk is aware the Villans feel they have successfully deterred rival clubs from being able to land him.

If he was to be sold, he’d cost between £80-100million.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk have been told that Spurs have received positive signs in regards to the potential signing of Ademola Lookman.

But sources also suggested that they could turn their back on that deal for somebody like Kolo Muani, so his transfer might have put an end to that move.

