Tottenham considering EIGHT names to replace Igor Tudor as D-Day looms for interim boss

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly sounding out up to eight names to replace Igor Tudor as manager, as the club’s interim manager prepares to face Liverpool at Anfield after four defeats in four at the helm so far.

The pressure is growing on the Croatian after he made unwanted history by becoming the first Spurs boss to lose his first four games in charge, with a trip to the champions hardly a fixture the team needs right now given their extensive injury crisis – no matter the form that Liverpool are in.

Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha were added to Tottenham‘s list of walking wounded for the game on Merseyside, while Micky van de Ven is suspended after his red card against Crystal Palace.

The north London outfit sit just a point above the relegation zone ahead of the Liverpool clash, with Tudor feeling the heat and facing the possibility of being axed if he leads the team to another defeat.

Our sources have indicated that Tottenham chiefs Vinai Venkatesham and Johan Lange could actually keep Tudor in charge for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, regardless of the result on Merseyside – news that will not be welcomed by Spurs supporters.

As we’ve continued to mention, club legend Robbie Keane is a major contender for the role, while Mauricio Pochettino has alrady admitted he has unfinished business in north London. However, the Argentine, currently in charge of USA, will have to wait until after the World Cup to take charge, by which time the club be in the Championship.

And now talkSPORT have delivered an update on the club’s manager search, with Tudor already informed that Spurs are looking at other options.

The report states that the former Juventus coach was made aware on the morning after they suffered the 5-2 defeat at Atletico, where Tudor’s handling of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was criticised.

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Trio leading search for next Tottenham boss

While CEO Venkatesham and sporting director Lange are driving the process, Nick Beucher, grandson-in-law to Joe Lewis and the main point of contact between the club and the Lewis family, is also heavily involved.

talkSPORT states that up to eight names are being sounded out by the club, although not all eight options are named in the report.

Sean Dyche has been mooted as a possible option. He would prefer a longer-term deal with a break clause, similar to the one Vitor Pereira has been given at Nottingham Forest.

However, any move would be complicated by his ongoing payment by Forest. He would lose his pay-off from Forest should he take another job, having been sacked earlier this season.

Roberto De Zerbi, who was sacked by Marseille earlier this year, would rather wait until the summer, but is a leading long-term target.

As we’ve already mentioned, Pochettino is a top contender but USA are reluctant for him to job share the role before the World Cup.

Keane is another name brought up, as is former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason, who has done caretaker role twice before.

Things will almost certainly become clearer after the game at Anfield on Sunday, with Spurs massive underdogs to get anything from a ground where they’ve not won since 2011.

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