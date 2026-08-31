Tottenham considering mind-boggling Chelsea raid after sale approved – Exclusive

Tottenham Hotspur are considering bringing in another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes, and TEAMtalk understands Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez is one controversial target the club could consider moving for.

Spurs committed to Antonin Kinsky as their new No.1 before the season started and also added veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to their ranks.

However, TEAMtalk understands Tottenham are reviewing every position in the squad and are now assessing whether they need to further strengthen their goalkeeping options before Tuesday’s deadline.

One potential option could be from London rivals Chelsea in the shape of Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea have made the Spaniard available following their agreement to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, with intermediaries now working to find Sanchez a new club.

Sanchez could appeal to Tottenham given his previous relationship with Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, with the pair having worked together at Brighton & Hove Albion.

While there’s an obvious appeal given the De Zerbi connection, Sanchez being one of the most error-prone goalkeepers in the Premier League over recent years would make this move a risky one, especially as Kinsky’s development pathway would be blocked too.

Mass Tottenham exits coming

We understand Tottenham are considering their options. The goalkeeping situation is part of a wider review at Spurs as the club work on both incomings and outgoings during the final days of the window.

Tottenham are also working hard to find exits for several players.

Mikey Moore is finalising a loan move to Cologne, while Pape Matar Sarr is close to joining Juventus.

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TEAMtalk can also confirm that Kevin Danso is being allowed to leave, with talks with Sunderland having been rekindled as the Black Cats look to add defensive cover.

Spurs therefore face a busy few days before Tuesday’s deadline, with further departures potentially opening up space for additional additions.

A new goalkeeper is now under consideration, with Chelsea’s Sanchez one of the options being looked at as Tottenham assess whether Kinsky and Dubravka provide sufficient cover for the season ahead.

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