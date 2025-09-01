Tottenham have reportedly made contact with a European giant to land their striker as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed ‘serious interest’ but that move will have to be in line with the selling side’s demands.

Spurs have seen some big changes in the final third this summer already. The sale of Son Heung-min and the long-term injury sustained by James Maddison are the main ones.

They have added Mohammed Kudus to their attack, but have been on the hunt for a new striker, too.

The latest man Tottenham have begun a hunt for is Randal Kolo Muani. The Paris Saint-Germain striker spent the second half of last season on loan with Juventus, where he was directly involved in 13 goals.

He’d like to return there, but the Serie A side have made slow progress, and according to transfer insider Romano, Spurs have ‘serious interest’ in Kolo Muani and have made contact to explore a deal for him.

They are informed on the striker’s availability, but a transfer will depend on the fee, as if Kolo Muani is to be loaned, PSG want a guaranteed obligation inserted into the deal.

Tottenham courting more attackers

TEAMtalk have revealed interest in Kolo Muani alongside the pursuit of Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman.

Sources told insider Dean Jones that Tottenham have been given positive signs in regards to the potential snare of Lookman.

However, they have not yet committed to the chase as they might rather sign an out-and-out striker than someone like Lookman, who’s primarily a wide man who can play up top.

The fee for Lookman would be just over £43million, while it seems Kolo Muani would have to cost more than that, as Juventus tried to make their obligation to buy him the same fee and were turned down by PSG.

Tottenham round-up: Rogers unavailable

Tottenham have been linked with Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers of late, but TEAMtalk is aware that the Villans feel they’ve successfully deterred clubs from landing him.

That is one of the reasons Lookman has been courted by the north London club.

Meanwhile, after Yves Bissouma’s move to Galatasaray fell through, Tottenham insider John Wenham suggested it could be revived.

He referred to it as the “perfect move” for the midfielder, who’ll struggle for minutes if he remains in north London.

