Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been ‘in contact’ with the representatives of a top European striker who is being primed for a move to Italy before the January transfer window shuts.

It’s no secret that Ange Postecoglou is desperate to get another No.9 on board before the February 3 cut-off and that was still the case even before Dominic Solanke suffered his knee injury.

There has still not been official confirmation of how serious the issue is, although Postecoglou admits he expects to be without the frontman for a few weeks at the very least.

Richarlison or Will Lankshear are expected to battle for a starting spot in Germany, although Postecoglou may opt to rest the Brazilian for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leicester instead – given Tottenham‘s woeful league form and their continued slide towards the relegation places.

With all that in mind, bringing in another striker this month could be pivotal to the club’s hopes of success this season, with TT able to confirm that they have a genuine interest in Ipswich star Liam Delap and are also keen on Lille’s Jonathan David.

However, TBR Football reports that Spurs have also made enquiries for prolific Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who has been linked with a move to north London for some time and is also on West Ham’s radar.

The Mexico international has netted 15 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions this season, including two strikes against Bayern Munich in a shock Champions League win for his side this week.

In total, the 23-year-old attacker has scored 83 goals in 208 senior career appearances and is regarded as one of the hottest strikers in European football.

Tottenham ‘talks’ set be in vain

The big problem for Spurs in their chase for the player is that it appears Gimenez is instead set for a move to Italy, a move that almost materialised in the summer.

TBR Football‘s Graeme Bailey reports that understands that AC Milan are closing in on a deal for Gimenez, despite enquiries from a number of Premier League clubs over the past week.

Gimenez has been a target for Tottenham for some time but could even have ended up at Nottingham Forest last summer, only for a move for the Mexican to fall through.

But with Milan failing in their own progress to bring in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, they have now turned their attention to the Feyenoord frontman instead.

Like Forest, Milan also tried to sign Gimenez last summer, but the deal didn’t progress. And, speaking after the window closed, Gimenez admitted: “They sent an offer to Feyenoord, but no chance. It would be a dream to join Milan, one of the biggest clubs in the world!”

That dream still looks to be very alive though, even if both Tottenham and West Ham have teested the waters over deals of their own.

It’s expected that Gimenez will cost in the region of €40million (£34m), which for an established international forward at that age and with that many goals in the back looks like it could be an absolute bargain.

