Guglielmo Vicario will be kept out after playing on a broken ankle

Tottenham have received a blow, with the club confirming that Guglielmo Vicario will be sidelined for an unspecified period, after the goalkeeper revealed he played with a broken ankle against Manchester City.

Spurs’ performance against City was one of their best of the season. They bounced back from two losses in a row by downing the Premier League champions 4-0.

James Maddison scored a brace on his birthday, and the defence fielded 23 shots without conceding.

But Tottenham have not come out unscathed from the top performance, which means they’re sixth in the Premier League and four points behind City.

Indeed, the club have confirmed that goalkeeper Vicario has undergone surgery, and he will be assessed by medical staff to determine when he can return to training.

The Italian himself took to social media to explain the extent of his injury.

“Sometimes football gives you its highs and sometimes it challenges you in ways you don’t expect. I played 60 minutes at the Etihad with a broken ankle, giving absolutely everything I had for the team. Unfortunately there was no way round this one.. I needed surgery,” he said.

Vicario’s record to end

With surgery having only just happened, there’s little way of knowing when Vicario can return, but there’s a chance it could be a while.

With that being the case, his perfect appearance record in the Premier League will almost certainly end.

That record is an impressive one, with Vicario having reached 50 English top-flight appearances without having ever missed a minute, speaking to both his form and his robustness.

It’s a wonder that record did not end in the game against City, with the Tottenham goalkeeper playing much of the game with an injury.

Tottenham round-up: No move for Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been linked with Spurs amid his Chelsea struggles, but journalist John Wenham feels it’s very unlikely that the north London outfit would attempt to sign him from their rivals on current form.

Spurs have, though, been watching a pair of Sunderland youngsters, having been in attendance to scout Black Cats pair Chris Rigg and Tom Watson recently.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s side could miss out on Brahim Diaz, as it’s reported Liverpool have put an offer on the table for him.

And Spurs midfielder Maddison has stated the side plays better when he is in it.

