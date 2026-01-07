Tottenham could ABORT pre-agreed £26m transfer as Fulham prepare to pounce – Sources

Fulham would consider a move for Joao Palhinha if Tottenham do not take up their option to sign him.

There is not yet clarification on his situation but in recent weeks sources have become less convinced that Spurs trigger the option to take him on a permanent deal, which is worth €30m / £26m.

Palhinha, 30, has enjoyed being back in the Premier League – on loan from Bayern Munich – and is keen to remain in England.

As such, Fulham will keep an eye on the situation in case there is a possibility to lure him back to Craven Cottage in the summer.

Palhinha showed ambition when he left Fulham for the Bundesliga but his move did not go to plan and he is still not hitting the levels at Tottenham that he once showed in west London.

It is unclear at this stage how he would view the idea of going back to his old club, but if Marco Silva remains as boss it is something that could be progressed.

Silva has been in contract talks about extending his time at Fulham, with sources hinting that he is expected to stay and is close to an agreement.

He has been linked with the Manchester United job in the past 48 hours but that is not a likely outcome, as it stands.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank was very much behind the move to sign Palhinha on loan last summer for Spurs but the Portuguese midfielder has not hit his best levels.

Palhinha was a regular starter in the first part of the season but since December, has largely been utilised off the bench.

Thomas Frank future could be key for Palhinha

It is also felt Frank’s situation will have a bearing on whether the midfielder stays.

Frank is safe in his job for now but, if results do not improve and he was to leave this season, it is very likely that would spell the end of Palhinha’s own time at the club.

Palhinha is contracted to Bayern until 2028 and if he does not join Spurs then the German club will have to decide whether to loan him out again.

It is considered unlikely that he can work his way back into Bayern’s plans.

Latest Tottenham & Fulham news – New signing this week / Raheem Sterling…

In other news, Tottenham are ramping up their efforts to sign a new midfielder THIS WEEK, with manager Thomas Frank identifying a high-energy, driving maestro as the priority signing to inject vitality and legs into the heart of his team.

Elsewhere, Fulham have held exploratory talks over the signing of Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling, though are keen to move a struggling winger out first.

