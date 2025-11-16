Ademola Lookman’s future is taking another twist as he weighs up whether to push for a transfer from Atalanta in January, with Tottenham keeping tabs on his situation.

TEAMtalk understands that Atalanta have a new plan to keep him, just as the Spurs target appeared to be edging closer to the exit door.

The Nigerian international is one of the attacking options Tottenham have been monitoring. His situation recently looked to reach a breaking point when he became involved in a very public touchline spat with former boss Ivan Juric, during a Champions League clash.

The incident fuelled belief that Lookman was ready to push for a move – with Tottenham touted as potential front runners.

TEAMtalk reported on November 6, Spurs made an offer to take Lookman from Atalanta on loan with an option to buy late in the summer window, but the approach was rejected by the Serie A side.

However, Juric has now lost his job and Atalanta have appointed Raffaele Palladino as his successor.

Atalanta are not willing to discuss the Lookman transfer rumours publicly, but the new coach is understood to be keen on reintegrating him as a key figure in plans for the rest of the season.

READ MORE ⚪ Paratici looking to strike Tottenham deal for Champions League standout, but Inter Milan have TWO chances to stop them

Lookman faces conundrum amid Tottenham interest

The change in situation sees Lookman facing a more complicated decision than expected as he considers whether to continue in Serie A or pursue a transfer.

The expectation inside the club remains that Lookman will still consider his options, but Palladino’s arrival adds a fresh twist at a time when Atalanta are looking to get their campaign back on track.

Lookman is currently away on international duty and will reassess his situation over the coming weeks.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2027, meaning Atalanta could be forced to consider offers in the coming transfer windows if he doesn’t pen an extension.

Spurs are set to keep a close eye on developments as the picture evolves.

We have consistently reported that Thomas Frank is keen to add to his wide options in the coming transfer windows.

Lookman, 29, can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward. Since joining Atalanta in 2022, he has notched 53 goals and 25 assists in 128 games for the Italian side.

He also has experience in the Premier League, having played for Everton, Fulham and Leicester City previously.

A return to English football tempts Lookman but it will be interesting to see how the situation develops as Atalanta try to keep him.

Latest Tottenham news: Midfield transfer blow / Semenyo battle

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt, who they have scouted on several occasions in recent months.

However, new reports suggest that the Danish international has a €85m (£75m / $99m) release clause, and Porto would likely demand that fee in full in January.

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly set to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo is another star on Spurs’ winger shortlist, but he will be difficult or even impossible to get in January and cost over £75m.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.