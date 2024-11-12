Tottenham have no interest in selling Cristian Romero to Real Madrid

Tottenham will reportedly not entertain bids for Cristian Romero from Real Madrid, which could leave Everton open to the possibility of being raided instead.

Spurs have enjoyed the qualities of Romero in their side for the past three seasons. He has grown into one of the Premier League’s best defenders in that time.

But there is danger that he could be prised away, with Real Madrid frequently linked with his signing.

According to Football Insider, though, that will be a very difficult deal for the La Liga giants to pull off.

Indeed, the report states Spurs will not entertain bids for Romero as Real plan to reignite their long-term interest.

They are believed to be desperate to keep hold of the Argentine, and in fact are planning to add to their defensive line in January rather than weaken it.

Everton could be in danger

That could leave Everton in danger, with Jarrad Branthwaite also said to be in Real’s sights.

The English centre-back has been described as an ‘important target’ for Los Blancos.

And unlike Tottenham, whose stance is that they absolutely don’t want to sell their centre-back, the Toffees are slightly less lenient.

While they’d like not to lose him, TEAMtalk understands that a £75million offer is likely to see the centre-back sold.

With the knowledge that Branthwaite is more attainable than Romero, the La Liga giants might well choose to go after him.

Tottenham struggles

Spurs have kept sides at bay the same amount this season as they did last, and Romero is a big part of that, having played all 11 Premier League games this term.

Though the wins are not coming as frequently as they were last term, keeping key players who were at the club last season will given Tottenham the best chance of getting back into a good position.