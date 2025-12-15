Tottenham reach decision on sacking Thomas Frank as Jurgen Klopp call made

Amid a hugely ambitious call to appoint Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham have reached a decision on whether or not to sack Thomas Frank.

Tottenham took the bull by the horns last summer when deciding to part ways with Ange Postecoglou who’d just delivered their first major trophy since 2008.

A bright start to the season suggested Spurs were right to be pro-active when choosing Thomas Frank as Postecoglou’s successor.

However, familiar frailties at the back have resurfaced in recent months, and combined with a bluntness in attack, results have turned.

Spurs have won just four of their previous 14 matches across all competitions, drawing three times and losing seven times.

It is a run of form that has fuelled speculation Frank’s tenure in north London will be a short one, but according to The Athletic, that is not the case.

The trusted outlet declared on Monday evening that discussions held amongst Tottenham’s key decision-makers have yielded one conclusion – the club must stick by Frank.

The report read: ‘Thomas Frank has been given the backing of the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy following discussions at the top of the club.’

It continued: ‘While there have been discussions at the club about Frank’s future, these have been regular meetings of the type that all clubs will have about their staffing and direction, rather than anything specifically reacting to events.

‘And sources with knowledge of the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships, indicated the clear position of the majority shareholding Lewis family is to stick with Frank and to give him the time that he needs.’

Speaking in the aftermath of Tottenham’s brutal 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Frank insisted the Spurs managerial job does not lend itself to a “quick fix” and that “if no-one gets the time, no-one can turn it around.”

Spurs and their manager are singing from the same hymn sheet and a managerial change will not be made any time soon.

Crazy Jurgen Klopp call made

One Tottenham figure who seemingly would’ve been on board with the club sacking Frank is former chairman, Lord Alan Sugar.

The 78-year-old ambitiously called for Spurs to hire Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp as Frank’s replacement after the Forest loss.

Posting on X, Sugar wrote: “With the massive fortune of the Lewis family it would be a win win situation if they hired Jurgen Klopp in January. Loads of money for players and a great manager. Who agrees #coys @SpursOfficial.”

Klopp has already gone on record to state he’ll never manage another English team besides Liverpool.

Furthermore, all the noise coming from Klopp’s camp suggests the legendary German is happy in his role as head of soccer at Red Bull and has no plans to return to management in any country, never mind England.

And with Tottenham sticking by Frank, Klopp to Spurs is a fanciful idea that can now be resigned to the scrapheap.

