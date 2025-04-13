Tottenham have reportedly made it clear that the only way they’ll sell a Manchester City target is if they can hike up his price to receive a ‘huge fee’.

Spurs are struggling this season, languishing down in 15th in the Premier League. For a squad which has star players in it, it’s something of a surprise that they have been so poor.

But other big clubs seemingly see some of those stars as there for the taking. Manchester City’s interest in Destiny Udogie was recently revealed, with the Citizens rating the left-back highly.

But a follow-up report from GIVEMESPORT suggests the chances of that deal are very low.

Unless ‘a big premium’ is paid, the chances are said to be slim, as chairman Daniel Levy is ‘not interested in selling to a direct rival,’ if you can call City that to Tottenham at the moment.

It’s stated the only way the Spurs chairman would consider Udogie‘s sale is if he ‘managed to hike up his valuation to get a huge fee’.

Udogie’s recent minutes

Tottenham’s apparent love of Udogie has not been clear in recent weeks. After consecutive losses to Fulham and Chelsea in the Premier League – both of which he played 90 minutes in – the left-back was dropped for the next game, a win over Southampton.

For the next game, against Wolves, Djed Spence was again preferred at left-back, having assisted in the win over the Saints.

Spence scored an own goal in the 4-2 loss to Wolves, while Udogie sat on the bench the entire game, watching his side lose badly.

Whether the left-back himself would want to leave is not clear, amid the struggles at the club, but he’ll not be able to force his way out, with Tottenham able to stand their ground.

Tottenham round-up: Chelsea raid considered

Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea-owned Renato Veiga, currently on loan at Juventus, where they have been watching his performances.

That’s amid uncertainty over his future with the Blues. That said, the West London club are said to be impressed with how he’s performing away from Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly willing to shatter their transfer record, with a £75million offer for Matheus Cunha.

He’s being tracked by a number of other Premier League clubs, but a big Spurs offer could see them prevail.

