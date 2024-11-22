Tottenham are desperate to land Angel Gomes ahead of the likes of Manchester United

Tottenham are reportedly planning a January deal for Angel Gomes before Manchester United can get him, with top figures at the club ‘desperate’ to see him signed instead of heading to a rival.

Gomes’ form and contract situation at Lille has piqued the interest of many clubs of late. The Englishman was offered a Three Lions debut and three subsequent games under Lee Carsley as a result of recent form.

His contract, which expires at the end of the season, suggests he won’t be a Lille player for long.

Hailing from Manchester United’s academy, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for him in the summer, when he’ll be available for nothing.

However, according to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are considering making a January offer for him, which would see Lille receive a small fee rather than nothing, which they’d get in the summer.

Spurs’ willingness to spend money on a player that might not have to is reportedly due to the fact that senior figures, including Ange Postecoglou, are ‘desperate’ to beat the likes of United and Newcastle to the transfer.

It’s said they have been ‘making inroads’ in a bid to discover whether it would be possible to land Gomes for a small fee in January.

Postecoglou can foil Amorim

The latest on the United pursuit suggested that new boss Ruben Amorim has given the green light to the signing of Gomes.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is seemingly a fan of his, and the new boss has no problems with him being added to the side.

As such, Spurs moving for him in January would foil one of Amorim’s first pieces of business.

But it’s believed United are only likely to move for Gomes when he becomes a free agent, so there may well be a chance that Tottenham could come out on top.

Tottenham round-up: Midfield move in danger

Spurs have a priority clause for Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso, but Atletico Madrid are reportedly planning to go after him in January, before they are able to trigger it.

Meanwhile, Joachim Andersen is on the radar of Tottenham just months after moving to Fulham.

It’s believed that the north London outfit could go after Caoimhin Kelleher, who it’s believed will soon depart from Liverpool.

And Jonathan Tah, who is on the radar of Spurs, is also wanted by Barcelona, who are said to be in the lead for him.

Who joined Tottenham before?