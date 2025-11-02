Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle Barcelona for the signing of former striker Harry Kane, who is reportedly ‘considering’ a shock Bayern Munich exit in a dramatic twist.

The 32-year-old has been nothing short of sensational since his move to Bayern in the summer of 2023, and looks set to fire his side to another Bundesliga title.

Kane helped Bayern win the league last term with 26 Bundesliga goals and could easily surpass that tally this season, as he’s notched 12 in just nine games so far.

But according to Spanish outlet Sport, Kane is ‘considering his options’ and hasn’t ruled out leaving Bayern next summer. It is understood that he can activate a €65m (£57m / $76m) release clause in his contract should he voice a desire to leave.

Barcelona are said to be in the mix to sign Kane, as they look to bring in a replacement for 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski. Kane is on Hansi Flick’s shortlist, alongside Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

However, should Kane push for an exit, Barca won’t be alone in the race. The report claims that Tottenham are ‘desperate’ to bring the striker home.

Kane’s wage demands are lofty and his €65m release clause could pose a problem financially for Barcelona, which would put Spurs in a good position should he make the decision to leave Bayern.

Harry Kane ‘open minded’ about Tottenham return

Publicly, Kane has said that he is happy with Bayern and has no plans to leave. It would come as a shock for him to move, especially in a summer when he’ll be playing for England in the World Cup.

However, the forward has not fully ruled out a Premier League return in the future, which could be good news for Thomas Frank.

“In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back,” Kane said in an interview last month.

“Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back. “I am fully all in with Bayern.”

Transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk on September 23 that Tottenham would jump at the chance to re-sign Kane, but Barcelona will also be keen to bring him in.

“Harry Kane’s price tag [if his release clause is triggered] for next summer is completely in range for Tottenham – especially in a moment when they start to push the bar in terms of ambition and intent,” Jones stated.

“It was already expected they look for another top level forward, so the timing would be good.

“Kane will be open minded about going back to Spurs one day, that has always been the impression, but they would need to be in the Champions League as he will not be interested in moving for sentimental reasons.

“Yes, he still holds them close to his heart and of course he would like the chance to tie up the goals record in the league (Kane trails Alan Shearer by 47 goals) – but if other clubs like Barcelona are truly in the picture then that is something serious to consider.

“Because of the clause that exists in his contract, it is not going to be out of reach for Barcelona to sign him.

“It could make sense that Barca go for Kane next summer while they wait for Haaland to join them from Man City when he is ready.”

Latest Tottenham news: Crazy double signing / Thomas Frank reunion?

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly ready to spend a huge sum on Porto striker Samu Aghehowa in the January transfer window.

The forward is being targeted alongside West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, it’s claimed, who will also command a huge fee this winter.

In other news, Spurs are reportedly plotting a move for Brentford winger Kevin Schade, with Fabio Paratici working on making a sensational reunion with Thomas Frank happen.

