Tottenham are in contact with a European giant over the exit of one of their midfielders, while TEAMtalk is aware of a Premier League rival that also wants him.

Spurs have made wholesale changes in their midfield over the summer. They spent £185million on Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, who started together for the first time in the 2-0 loss against Newcastle on Saturday.

Rodrigo Bentancur rounded out the midfield three in that game, with Conor Gallagher and Lucas Bergvall on the bench.

Pape Sarr has yet to make a Tottenham squad this season, and though Roberto De Zerbi revealed he had a minor injury for the Newcastle game, he stated the Senegalese midfielder has asked to leave.

According to insider Sacha Tavolieri, Juventus are looking to ‘pull off a surprise move’ for the midfielder.

It’s said Sarr is an alternative for the club after they failed to land Frank Kessie, and and there are talks ongoing between the two clubs in regards to the transfer.

Tavolieri states that move would be on loan with an option for Juventus to buy the Spurs man.

READ MORE: De Zerbi in dreamland after Tottenham agree Iliman Ndiaye signing as Everton close in on double deal

Nottingham Forest want Pape Sarr

Juve are not the only club with an interest in Sarr. Clubs in Turkey have been linked, while in England, so have Everton, and, according to TEAMtalk sources, Nottingham Forest.

Indeed, we have been told that the City Ground outfit have been considering the Tottenham man.

While there’s known interest from Galatasaray, Besiktas, Brentford and Crystal Palace, Forest remain among the clubs keen on Sarr.

Forest did turn their attention to Everton’s Harrison Armstrong, with a £40million bid lodged.

But heavy backlash from Toffees fans means there’s no chance of that move going through, and attention could be placed more heavily on Sarr.

A move for the Spurs man could mean that Forest do end up landing a midfielder from the north London club, after their attempts to land Bergvall earlier this summer amounted to nothing.