Tottenham are said to be ‘particularly interested’ in a dominant Ivorian midfielder who’s already on 13 goals and assists this season, with scouting efforts taking place.

Spurs’ best midfield is one which could rival most in the Premier League on their day. New signings Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali are beginning to click into gear, while James Maddison looked promising when he returned from injury.

The Englishman scored a goal against Coventry in his first start in nearly 18 months, but was injury the following game and missed the next two.

Question marks are going to remain until he can string together a run of matches without a problem, and in the meantime, Tottenham are being linked with a top No.10.

Per Foot Mercato, Spurs are ‘particularly interested’ in Yaya Fofana, who’s playing for Ligue 2 side Reims.

His stratospheric start to the season has the north London club on notice, with the report stating they were to be present as the French side played Saint-Etienne on Saturday night.

Fofana failed to score or assist for just the fifth game this campaign, having played 13.

READ MORE: Tottenham: De Zerbi reveals latest Savio injury as Tonali absence also explained

Yaya Fofana in ridiculous form

But the Reims star has been in stunning form in the majority of games this season. He has bagged 10 goals and three assists in those, and he’s far and away the top scorer in Ligue 2 so far.

Believed to be the best talent at Reims since now-Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike, it’s little surprise Spurs are interested in Fofana.

Per the report, the Ivorian forward, who was recently named in his nation’s squad for the first time, is ‘very attracted’ to the prestige of the Premier League.

It’s not known if there are other English clubs tracking him, or if Tottenham are currently the main pursuer.

In any case, Reims are currently said to have ‘categorically ruled out’ a winter transfer, meaning Spurs would have to wait until the summer to make the signing.

It’s said if Fofana is to leave, an ‘astronomical’ figure will be required, no less than the €25million (£21m) Paris FC paid to sign Patrick Zabi from Reims in the summer.

That was the second-highest fee the French side have ever received, with only Ekitike’s move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 commanding a higher price.

If Fofana’s form continues, he’ll surely see his price rise further in the coming months.