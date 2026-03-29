Tottenham to take £15m hit on player signed two years ago as major upgrade targeted

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to accept a potential £15million transfer hit on a player they only signed two years ago, as the club look to upgrade a key position this summer – if they remain in the Premier League.

Spurs remain in deep trouble at the wrong end of the Premier League table, sitting just a point above 18th-placed West Ham with only seven games of the season remaining.

Relegation to the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years would spell complete disaster for a Tottenham team that won the Europa League last season and reached the last 16 of the Champions League this time around.

Should they go down, the north London outfit face the prospect of losing a number of their top stars, with centre-back duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven likely to command the most attention, despite underperforming this season.

Another player being tipped to move on is striker Dominic Solanke, who has been an integral part of the Spurs team when fit – although that’s sadly not been enough for the England man.

Solanke earned his first England start against Uruguay on Friday evening, making history in the process as it came eight years and 133 days after his debut appearance as a substitute against Brazil in November 2017. That was the longest gap between a player’s first appearance and first start for the Three Lions.

While it was thought that being back in the England reckoning and actually starting for Thomas Tuchel, who rested Harry Kane for the game, would potentially bolster Solanke’s value, it looks like Spurs are willing to accept a loss on the £65m they spent in 2024.

Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke, who has previously reported on Newcastle’s interest in the player, claims that while Spurs are reluctant to listen to offers for Solanke, they do currently value him at £50m.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, O’Rourke said: “It’s a difficult one. They’ve missed him this season due to his injury problems. He’s been a big miss.

“He’s still a top player and he is part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad where he’ll be hoping he can impress and book a ticket for the World Cup.

“For Tottenham, he’s under contract until 2030, so they’re under no real massive pressure to sell him under a long-term contract.

“Spurs paid big money for Solanke when they signed him from Bournemouth, it was around £65million, so they’ll be looking to recoup as much as possible.

“They would still be looking at top money, probably £50 million for a player who is in the England squad and again on his day as a proven Premier League striker.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham have striker upgrade in mind

As speculation grows over Solanke’s future, Tottenham are actually looking at upgrading a forward line that has largely failed to deliver in a disastrous campaign for the club.

One striker who continues to be linked with a switch to north London is Juventus and Canada frontman Jonathan David.

Obviously, any move for the 26-year-old depends on staying in the Premier League for a player who has been a long-term target for Spurs transfer chiefs.

David moved to Turin from Lille last summer but has so far failed to stake his claim for a regular position in the starting XI, scoring seven goals in 39 games in all competitions this term.

He remains highly thought of in north London, however, with Tottenham expected to make a move in the summer as they look to strengthen a squad that was once again decimated by injuries this season.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Tottenham news: Dyche on manager speculation; Chelsea hunting Spurs star

Sean Dyche has revealed his hilarious response to a fan in a London pub who suggested to him he was “meant to be in talks” with Tottenham over becoming manager.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are facing danger from a number of top clubs for one of their most promising stars, with rivals Chelsea the latest to join the pursuit.

Finally, Archie Gray has been told he should consider a return to Leeds as he’s “ruining his career” at Tottenham, though the chances of a move back to Elland Road anytime soon already look slim.