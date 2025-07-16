Tottenham feel they have “done nothing wrong” in their pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White, and “still want to sign” him despite formal complaints from Nottingham Forest, per Alasdair Gold.

Spurs have been the subject of official complains to the Premier League by Forest. That is in relation to their attempts to sign the City Ground outfit’s star midfielder Gibbs-White.

Tottenham reportedly agreed a deal to sign the Forest star when triggering his £60million release clause.

However, Spurs are accused of not making a formal approach, leading their Premier League rivals to contact them and the Premier League, while also telling the north London club to refrain from making any further contract with Gibbs-White.

If Tottenham are found guilty of wrongdoing, they could reportedly face a hefty fine or even a transfer ban.

But Spurs insider Gold suggests the club aren’t worried, saying on his YouTube channel: “Privately, he was a player we’ve spoken about in the past about Spurs liking him. Thomas Frank wanted him at Brentford years back when he was at Wolves.

“He’s a player he believes is perfect for his set-up. Creativity, number 10, but also high energy and an approach made sense for all parties.

“So kind of we’re going to have to officially wait for this to run its course. What that course is, we shall find out because privately Spurs are believed to feel they’ve done nothing wrong. They still want to sign the player.”

Gibbs-White refusing Forest offers

After complaining to the league, Forest have attempted another roadblock of Tottenham by offering Gibbs-White a new deal, believed to make him the highest earner at the club, while wiping out his release clause.

But the star has continually turned Forest down over the past year, potentially as he’s looking for a move and therefore has no interest in tying himself down.

Gold has reiterated that stance, stating: “I mean, what does Morgan Gibbs-White want to do? Well, certainly from what we understand, he’s been turning down attempts from Forest for a fair few months to talk about a new contract.

“They want to give him a big new contract, make him one of, if not the top earner at the club with either removal of this release clause or a renegotiation of it. But he has thus far not entertained such talks.”

If Tottenham are given the all-clear to continue speaking to Gibbs-White, it seems more likely he’ll head there than stay with Forest, given he’s reportedly determined to make that move.

Tottenham round-up: Palhinha contact made

Tottenham have reportedly made contact for the signing of Joao Palhinha, to play in the defensive midfield position.

They are also linked with Morten Hjulmand and Adam Wharton there, but the latter is valued at £80million by Crystal Palace.

It’s also felt that Spurs have let Newcastle into the race for Yoane Wissa. The Magpies have reportedly identified the Brentford forward as an alternative to Hugo Ekitike, who it’s not believed they will land.

Wissa has been on Spurs’ radar for a short while, given former Brentford boss Thomas Frank is now at the helm, but it’s suggested it’s a ‘surprise’ they’ve not formalised their interest, potentially opening the door for Newcastle to pounce.

