Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to do ‘whatever it takes’ to sign an incredible LaLiga talent in the January window, with TEAMtalk analysing how that could be potential bad news for summer signing Xavi Simons.

Spurs are expected to have a particular focus on the spine of Thomas Frank’s team as they look to make a splash in the new year, following the £100million injection of capital from majority owners Enic recently.

While landing a new left-winger remains the likeliest priority in January, Tottenham are also in the market for another centre-back and also more central competition.

As TEAMtalk reported on Tuesday, Rangers star Nico Raskin has emerged as a major target, while the club also monitoring the progress of Porto standout Victor Froholdt.

Both of those midfielders are deeper-lying, but according to a report from a Spanish source, Spurs are also going all out for the more attacking Arda Guler from Real Madrid.

Grada3 states that the north London outfit ‘very serious’ about signing the 20-year-old attacking midfielder, and that they are ‘willing to do whatever it takes’ to convince the player to join the club.

Guler, who also continues to be heavily linked with north London rivals Arsenal, has struggled for regular game time with the Spanish giants in the past but has been more involved under Xabi Alonso this season.

Indeed, the Turkey international has three goals and four assists in 10 appearances for Real this term and has started nine of those outings – showing his importance to the side in the process.

Despite that, reports from Spain still suggest he could be on the move in January, leading to concrete interest from Tottenham amongst others, as they look to make a statement signing in January.

Xavi Simons on notice if Guler joins Tottenham

Guler has been on the books of Spanish giants since 2023 and is currently under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2029.

While he had a difficult time under Carlo Ancelotti, Guler is now said to be ‘very happy’ at Los Blancos and there has even been talk of a new deal in Madrid.

But the fact that multiple Spanish sources, albeit less reliable ones such as Defensa Central, continue to report a potential exit for the player, is giving suitors hope.

If Tottenham do manage to pull off what does seem a fairly unlikely deal for the Turkish talent, his best position is operating in a central attacking midfield role.

That would immediately put pressure on Simons, who has not exactly hit the ground running in north London as yet. Indeed, the Netherlands international has notched just one assist in his opening seven games for the club.

In fairness, he did start life at Spurs being used wide on the left, due to the club’s failure to sign an adequate replacement for club legend Son Heung-min. However, more recently, he has started to be utilised in his favoured N0.10 role.

Bringing in a player of Guler’s pedigree could put Simons’ nose out of joint, although the expectation is that the former Leipzig man will soon start to find his feet in English football and eventually produce the goods.

Tottenham are back in action on Sunday when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League, a team that has won four times at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in 2019.

