Tottenham doubling up on striker signings as Bundesliga ace and surprise Prem raid mooted

Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to potentially add two new strikers to their ranks this summer after a season of domestic struggles that has seen both their current No.9s spend too much time on the sidelines.

Dominic Solanke has missed a total of 14 games this term through injury, while Richarlison has only featured in 14 outings in all competitions throughout the whole campaign as his woes in a Spurs shirt continue.

That has led to plenty of speculation that Tottenham will look to add another forward to their ranks in the summer, with the likes of Marcus Thuram, Liam Delap and Dusan Vlahovic – to name but a few – all linked with moves to north London.

However, two new names are now said to be in the frame for a move to Spurs, with free-scoring Bundesliga Jonathan Burkardt reportedly on their radar.

TBR Football reports that Tottenham have turned their gaze towards the Mainz frontman, who is capable of playing as an out-and-out No.9, as a second striker or wide on the left.

Burkardt is currently third in the Bundesliga Golden Boot race behind Harry Kane and Patrik Schick, having scored 15 goals this season while also laying on three assists for a Mainz side who sit an impressive third in the table.

Tottenham are not alone in the admiration for the 24-year-old though, with the likes Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Brighton also credited with an interest.

Indeed, it’s been reported that the Magpies have one eye on Burkardt if they opt to cash in on Alexander Isak this summer.

But the German is not the only forward being tipped to join Tottenham, as TT understands there is the distinct possibility that two new strikers are recruited to provide fiercer competition for Solanke.

Tottenham also tipped for surprise Villa raid

Meanwhile, a rather fanciful report from Spain suggests that Spurs could also raid Premier League rivals Aston Villa for a player who only joined them in the winter window.

Fichajes reports that Donyell Malen is now in their sights, having joined Villa from Dortmund in January – although he is yet to score in seven appearances for Unai Emery’s men.

Malen did have an excellent record in Holland with PSV though and showed enough in Germany to prompt Villa to cough u £21m for his services.

The report states that Tottenham have seen enough of the 26-year-old in recent seasons to suggest that he could be a success in England, at the right club and in the right system.

Much like Burkardt, Malen has the ability to play multiple positions in the forward line, although he tends to operate more frequently from the right – where Brennan Johnson currently plays.

Links to the Dutch star do appear to be far-fetched though, as it’s hard to fathom why Villa would be willing to offload a player they signed months ago to a Premier League rival – unless it was for a very healthy profit.

