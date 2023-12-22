Tottenham draw up perfect sacrifice for Chelsea midfielder, as Blues need what they can offer

Tottenham could reportedly offer Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Chelsea for transfer target Conor Gallagher, as the Blues will be on the lookout for a defensive-minded midfielder if the Englishman leaves.

Gallagher has been a useful asset at a time when the Blues have needed them. Indeed, it’s not been the easiest of times over the last couple of seasons, despite a spend of over £1billion since the start of the summer 2022 transfer window.

A lot of experienced players have left the club of late, such as Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic.

Some have suggested Chelsea’s identity has been wiped away – it’s little surprise they’re 10th and finished 12th last season – and Gallagher is one of the only Chelsea boys left.

The midfielder made 35 Premier League appearances last term, scoring three times and assisting once.

He’s chipped in with four assists this season, and has started all but one league game, only missing out on that one as he was suspended. Gallagher’s also captained Chelsea in Reece James’ absence this term.

It’s surprising, then, that the Blues will reportedly listen to offers for their midfielder.

Sources have subsequently confirmed to TEAMtalk that that is the case, though Mauricio Pochettino is at odds with the Chelsea board, as he wants Gallagher to remain, given he’s an important member of his team.

Tottenham prepare perfect sacrifice

Tottenham are one of the leading contenders for Gallagher. They were interested in him in the summer, and that interest has not gone away.

They’re looking at ways they’ll be able to land the midfielder, and could offer Chelsea one of their own midfielders, as per Sky Sports.

Indeed, it’s said Spurs are ‘aware of interest’ in Danish holding-midfielder Hojbjerg, and ‘the potential need for a replacement’.

But rather than selling him and then buying Gallagher, they could simply decide to offer Hojbjerg to Chelsea.

That idea has been mooted given it’s understood the Blues will be ‘looking for another defensively-minded midfielder’ if Gallagher leaves. However, it isn’t clear if they’d want Hojbjerg.

If they do, the move seems perfect for both parties, and could see a straight swap happen, with both sides getting rid of assets they don’t really want and gaining players they do.

Hojbjerg could be sold otherwise

If Chelsea don’t want Hojbjerg, it looks likely that Tottenham will sell him, but they do want to ensure they can get a replacement, so will be eager to come to an agreement over Gallagher.

It’s said that Hojbjerg will command a fee in the region of £20million if he’s to be sold in January.

Gallagher will be at least £20million more than that, but Spurs are likely to be able to afford him if they get Hojbjerg off the books.

