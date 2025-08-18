A report claims Tottenham are ‘set to seal’ the signing of Eberechi Eze, though Crystal Palace will have the final say on when the move is made and there is risk attached.

Tottenham opened their Premier League account with a commanding 3-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday. Richarlison was at the double, with Brennan Johnson scoring the third.

But while Spurs’ attackers were on form at the weekend, the club are under no illusion they must add firepower over the remaining two weeks of the window.

Son Heung-min has left for LAFC, while James Maddison could miss the entire season after suffering an ACL injury.

As such, Tottenham are advancing on a double swoop for both Eberechi Eze and Savinho.

Today’s update centres on Eze who according to the Sun, WILL become a Tottenham player.

Personal terms are already agreed with the 27-year-old playmaker and per the report, Spurs are ‘set to seal’ a deal after tabling an alleged offer worth around £60m over the weekend.

While the latest from Fabrizio Romano suggests no such offer has yet been lodged, he did point to the same £60m price tag on Monday morning.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Tottenham and Crystal Palace chairmen Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, in direct contact today for Eberechi Eze deal.

“Understand Spurs are willing to offer £55m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons to get the deal done.

“Eze informed Palace last week of his desire to join Tottenham.”

There are obstacles that must be overcome before the deal can be completed.

The Sun stressed Crystal Palace want a replacement lined up before Eze can go, with Bilal El Khannouss (Leicester) and Christos Tzolis (Club Brugge) in their sights. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) has also been mentioned by the outlet previously.

Furthermore, Palace’s timeline for Eze’s departure could torpedo the move if the worst case scenario unfolds…

Eberechi Eze transfer latest

Eze was selected by Oliver Glasner for Palace’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday. That was despite the rampant speculation over the player’s future and the fact he’s already agreed to join Spurs.

According to the Sun, Palace will continue picking Eze while he remains on their books and the club fully intend to field Eze in their upcoming European tie with Fredrikstad.

The Eagles host the Norwegian side in the first leg of their Conference League play-off round tie on Thursday.

Palace are heavy favourites to progress and ensure their first ever European campaign doesn’t end before it’s truly begun.

Nevertheless, Palace will certainly be more likely to win and take a commanding lead into the second leg if Eze plays.

As such, the report concluded: “Eberechi Eze’s transfer from Crystal Palace is NOT expected to happen before the Eagles’ Conference League tie on Thursday.”

Of course, playing the game will come with the risk of Eze suffering an injury. A minor knock would not be enough to torpedo a transfer, but a more serious injury could scupper the move.

If Eze avoids injury, the final developments may come towards the very end of the week and potentially over next weekend.