Tottenham ecstatic as Postecoglou disciple comes to mammoth agreement amid top form

Tottenham have announced that left-back Destiny Udogie has penned a new deal which will see him remain with the club until 2030.

Udogie has been one of his side’s most influential assets this term. The left-back has missed just two games in the Premier League this season, through injury and suspension.

He’s clearly grown quite a lot since he was signed from Udinese and allowed to return there on loan for last season.

Indeed, it seems strange to imagine a Tottenham side without Udogie in it now.

The left-back has been part of a very useful defence, which has been somewhat dismantled of late, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero spending time on the sidelines through injury and suspension, respectively.

But Udogie has continued flying the flag for the backline – he scored his first Spurs goal in the 4-1 thumping of Newcastle last time out, adding to the two assists he’s provided so far this season.

He’s now been rewarded for his top form at Tottenham.

Indeed, the club have announced that Udogie has penned a new deal.

Udogie signs contract until 2030

His new contract will see him remain at the north London club until 2030.

Speaking on the new terms, Udogie said: “I’m really happy because I think to be here at this club is a big joy for me, so I’m really happy for this opportunity and it’s a pleasure.”

“The way the club shows you love, respects you, the players, everyone, so from the first day I had one objective to help the team, I’m happy with how it’s going”.

