Tottenham are reportedly edging closer to the signing of a new striker in the final weeks of the January transfer window, although it will not be a move that will particularly excite fans from north London.

Spurs were on the hunt for a new No.9 even before Dominic Solanke was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury suffered in training, with the former Bournemouth man only notching seven times in the Premier League this season – although his all-round play has been impressive.

The likes of Liam Delap, Jonathan David and Santiago Gimenez have all been linked with moves to Tottenham, with TT previously reporting that Daniel Levy and co. are pushing hard to try and bring in Ipswich man Delap.

However, according to the print edition of Record, Spurs are edging closer to a deal for Ajax attacker Brian Brobbey ahead of the February 3 cut-off date for fresh additions.

The 22-year-old’s overall record of 52 goals and 26 assists in 148 games for the Dutch giants is decent, but digging deeper this season has been a real struggle for Brobbey.

The Netherlands international has scored three times in 29 appearances in all competitions this season but only once in 17 league outings for Ajax – not exactly the sort of goal output that Ange Postecoglou is looking for.

What’s more, Brobbey has only started twice in the Dutch Eredivisie, with the majority of his starts coming in the Europa League instead – a clear indication that Ajax are putting him in the shop window on the European stage.

Brobbey is currently under contract until 2027 and it’s reported Ajax are hoping to recoup around €30million (£25m / $31m) for his services, although a loan-to-buy scenario is more likely at this stage.

A product of Ajax’s famed youth academy, Brobbey has not yet filled his potential after making a memorable senior debut in 2020 with a goal against Fortuna Sittard.

After a brief stint with RB Leipzig in 2021, Brobbey returned to Ajax – first on loan and then on a permanent deal. He was certainly at his best last season, with the forward notching 18 goals and 10 assists in 30 Eredivisie games.

However, that momentum has not transferred to the current campaign for a player who still has a burgeoning reputation in European football.

West Ham, Roma also in Brobbey chase

Indeed, Tottenham are not the only club pursuing a deal for the Dutchman, with Premier League rivals West Ham and Italian outfit Roma also pursuing his signature.

The Hammers desperately need to bring in a new frontman due to injuries to central strikers Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug, while the main source of goals for Graham Potter’s men, Jarrod Bowen, is also on the sidelines.

Indeed, reports from the Netherlands suggest that West Ham have already offered a £100,000 per week contract to the forward to tempt him to move to the London Stadium.

Roma, meanwhile, are close to offloading backup striker, Eldor Shomurodov, who is expected to join relegation-threatened Venezia imminently.

And with main frontman Artem Dovbyk still splitting opinion, they want a better rotational option for him.

The Italian giants also have a potential advantage over a deal for Brobbey, having already done business once with Ajax this month for new right-back Devyne Rensch.

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs facing striker target blow / Boost in midfielder chase

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is facing a blow in his pursuit of a lethal striker in the January transfer window, with a report claiming that the north London club could fall £10million short of the asking price.

Santiago Gimenez is one of the best strikers in Europe and has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window. Indeed, reports this week claimed that Spurs have already made contact for the 23-year-old Feyenoord striker, who has scored 15 goals and given three assists in 18 matches in all competitions this season.

While Spurs are showing ambition in getting a deal done, GiveMeSport has reported that there is a chance that the Premier League club could miss out on the signing of the Mexico international striker.

With AC Milan actively trying to sign Gimenez, Tottenham are now reportedly ready to make a move of their own for the striker.

Feyenoord are reportedly not keen on selling the Mexican star in the middle of the season and could raise their asking price to £40million, which could be a problem for Postecoglou.

Meanwhile, Tottenham believe an England international certain to be on the move next summer has chosen Spurs instead of signing for Manchester United or West Ham.

Among England’s breakout stars in 2024 included Lille midfielder, Angel Gomes. The former Man Utd star has quietly established himself as an all-purpose central midfielder since moving to France in 2020 – and could now be Spurs bound.

