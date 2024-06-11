Tottenham are firmly on course to win the race to sign Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri with the striker saying ‘yes’ to a move ahead of Manchester United, though a second deal for an Italy-based forward has been dismissed by the player himself.

Spurs made rapid strides under Ange Postecoglou during his first season at the helm, though sadly missed their ultimate goal of qualifying for the Champions League. And while a fifth-placed finish did secure Europa League football, that achievement will have tinged with disappointment after an indifferent run of results over the autumn and winter saw Tottenham let slip their position at the top of the Premier League table after 10 games.

While Spurs were never really genuine title contenders, the fact they failed to nail down a top-four berth illustrated to the Aussie that there is still much work to be done if the Lilywhites are to close the gap on the country’s top clubs.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that Postecoglou has earmarked three priority positions to strengthen in this summer with a left-sided defender, another midfield option and a more prolific No 9 required.

DEEP DIVE ➡️ Tottenham striker targets: EVERY single option linked with a summer 2024 switch

As far as a new striker is concerned, Spurs have been linked with a range of different options, including Ivan Toney, Santiago Gimenez and Jonathan David to name just three.

However, reports in Spain now claim Tottenham have firmly propelled themselves right to the front of the queue for Sevilla dangerman, En-Nesyri, who looks certain to leave the Andalusian club this summer after a hugely-prolific spell.

The Moroccan finds himself at something of a career crossroads with just a year left on his deal and amid claims Sevilla are having to sell the striker to help ease their financial concerns.

En-Nesyri to reject Man Utd and say ‘yes’ to Tottenham offer

And with Sevilla putting a relatively-modest fee on the 27-year-old’s head, interest has very quickly developed for the striker, who has struck 93 goals over 290 career appearances.

To that end, TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti confirmed earlier this week that Man Utd are interested in En-Nesyri and are to submit an offer of around €15-20m in the coming days.

However, competition for his signature is fierce and as well as interest from Saudi Arabia – who can offer the striker extraordinary wages – it’s now reported that Spurs have too launched a bid for his services.

And the good news for Postecoglou is that, according to Radio Sevilla, the proposal from Tottenham is seen as the ‘most attractive’ and the player is ready to say yes to the move, with the north London side seen as very much winning the race.

En-Nesyri’s deal is due to expire in summer 2025 and Sevilla are hoping to collect a fee of at least €20m – with negotiations over the transfer set to accelerate in the coming days.

Tottenham also have an added advantage with Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta keen on a deal for unwanted Spurs winger Bryan Gil, with the Spaniard potentially being used as a makeweight in negotiations.

It’s now claimed that, barring any last minute hitches, a deal to take En-Nesyri away from Sevilla ought to be agreed soon and the player could soon sign on the dotted line for the north London side.

Tottenham transfers: Genoa star set to snub move as he awaits Inter

It’s not all good news for Spurs, however, with the club likely to miss out on the capture of talented Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson.

The Iceland star has been on the Tottenham radar for some months now and an offer to bring him to the Premier League was expected to arrive soon after the transfer window officially opened for business.

The 26-year-old made a big name for himself in the season just gone, scoring 16 times in 37 games and taking his overall tally to a rather respectable 31 in 87 appearances for the Serie A side.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Tottenham set date for first summer signing as Postecoglou eyes FOUR transformational deals



However, while he has made clear his interest in potentially trying his luck in the Premier League, the player’s preference appears to be on staying in Italy, where champions Inter Milan have also been touted for a move.

And now according to reports, Gudmunsson has informed his agent that he is ‘willing to wait for Inter’ and ‘wants to make a leap in his career but he would like to do it in Italy rather than in the Premier League’.

As a result, Spurs appear to have placed their interest on the backburner and will instead pursue a move for both En-Nesyri and another top target in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

As far as the England man is concerned, Spurs are seemingly ready to meet the £60m exit clause in his deal and deliver a second transfer blow of the summer on his fellow suitors Manchester United, following on from the apparent move for En-Nesyri.