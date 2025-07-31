Tottenham are in talks with Bayern Munich for the signing of a star who previously dominated the Premier League, multiple sources have confirmed.

An area of Tottenham’s squad ripe for improvement is central midfield. And according to multiple reliable outlets, the remedy to that problem could come via Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports led the way, with their reporter, Michael Bridge, confirming Spurs have opened discussions for the loan signing of Joao Palhinha.

“Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Bayern Munich over a loan move for Joao Palhinha,” wrote Bridge.

“Sky Sports News understands it would be a straight loan as it stands without an option or an obligation to buy.”

Palhinha, 30, proved a dominant force in England during his two-year stint with Fulham. The Portugal international regularly topped the charts for successful tackles and chipped in with important goals too.

Palhinha was named Fulham’s Player of the Season in the 2022/23 campaign before earning a €56m (add-ons included) switch to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024.

However, Palhinha has struggled to earn Vincent Kompany’s trust and after just a single sub-par season in Germany, could return to England.

Tottenham get ‘serious’ for Palhinha

Bridge’s report was quickly followed by separate updates from Sky Germany and Ben Jacobs.

Taking to X, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg wrote: “Tottenham Hotspur have entered into concrete talks with FC Bayern (Max Eberl) and Joao Palhinha’s camp.

“Spurs are currently considering a loan move. FC Bayern are still open to negotiations, should a suitable offer arrive for the 30-year-old.

“Palhinha is more and more open to leaving Bayern in order to play regularly. There are plenty of enquiries – Tottenham are serious now.”

Adding his take on X, Jacobs stated: “Spurs have made an approach to Bayern to loan Joao Palhinha.

“Former Fulham midfielder is keen on a move back to the Premier League.”

Palhinha far more suited to the Premier League